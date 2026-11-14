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Girona pulled off a wild comeback at the Carlos Tartiere on Saturday, flipping a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory over Oviedo. This wasn’t just any win, it was a hard-fought battle where Girona showed some serious grit, earning themselves three critical points and bringing their season total to 24.

First Half Dominance Turns to Second Half Tension

The first half was all Girona, honestly. They were owning the pitch, holding onto a commanding 65% possession. You’d think with that kind of control, they’d have a lead, right? But somehow, it stayed goalless. Then, the second half kicked off and things got real spicy, real fast. Just two minutes in, in the 47th minute, Oviedo’s Reina snuck one past to put them up 1-0. Talk about a gut punch after controlling the game for so long! You could feel the tension, wondering if all that hard work was just gonna vanish.

Pyshchur and Ruiz Spark a Rapid-Fire Comeback

But this Girona team? They didn’t roll over. Not even close. It took them a bit to respond, but once they did, it was quick. In the 59th minute, Abel Ruiz leveled the playing field, slamming home the equalizer with a slick assist from Pyshchur. Boom! We’re tied up. And Girona wasn’t done. Just five minutes later, in the 64th minute, Pyshchur himself completed the turnaround. The ball was loose in the area, and he just had to stretch his leg, tapping it right into the back of the net for the 2-1 lead. Two goals in five minutes, and suddenly, they were on top!

What a performance to go on the road, go down a goal, and then absolutely steal the win. That kind of fight shows what this team is made of, and those 24 points feel huge right now. Next up, Girona plays at home, Montilivi, on Sunday at 6:30 PM against Eibar. You know they’ll be riding high after this one.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.