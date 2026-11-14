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Carter Runyon, a tight end whose roster status was a head-scratcher just days ago, has been officially elevated to the active roster by the Raiders and is ready to hit the field for their Week 10 showdown against YOUR Seattle Seahawks. This isn’t just a standard activation, either. The Raiders pulled a truly “nifty” bit of movement to get him here.

That Wild Roster Flip, Finally Explained

Remember when the Raiders pulled that confusing roster movement last week? Well, it all makes a lot more sense now. Runyon had been on injured reserve for the season’s first few weeks. He’d just returned to practice several weeks ago, starting a 21-day clock to either get activated or be lost for the season. What did the Raiders do? On the very last day, they activated him. Surprise: they cut wide receiver Cody White at the same time.

Then, the very next day, they cut Runyon and re-signed White. What in the world was going on, right? This whole elaborate dance was done so they could have Runyon available immediately. See, if they had just released him straight off injured reserve, it would have been with an injury settlement, and he would have had to be gone for at least three more weeks. So, they activated him, cut him, re-signed him to their practice squad, and *then* elevated him today. Slick, isn’t it? They bent over backward to get this guy ready for action.

Runyon’s Role Against the Hawks

So, what does this mean for our Seahawks? Runyon primarily plays tight end. However, he should see most of his work on special teams in this Week 10 game. It’s a detail our coaches, Mike Macdonald and Brian Fleury, will have certainly noticed. You don’t go through all that hassle for a player if you don’t intend to use him!

This is it, Week 10. Our Seahawks are facing the Raiders, and now Runyon is officially in the mix. Let’s get ready for kickoff, Seattle! Go Hawks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.