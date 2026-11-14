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Carolina Panthers safety Zakee Wheatley just got hit with his second fine of the 2026 season, another $5,626 for a hit on a defenseless player. This latest penalty stems from the Panthers’ Week 9 loss against the Denver Broncos.

Another Week, Another Fine

The specific play happened with 19 seconds left in the first quarter, on a first-and-10 Broncos possession. Interestingly, Wheatley wasn’t flagged on the field for this hit at the time, though his teammate Marco Wilson did get a taunting penalty on that same play. The Panthers ultimately dropped that game to the Broncos, 26-21, and it’s worth noting no Denver players were fined for anything in that contest.

Where The Money Goes

Wheatley’s previous fine this season also totaled $5,626, which he received in Week 6 for taunting against the Philadelphia Eagles. So, two fines in one season for the same dollar amount, but for different infractions. For fans curious where all this money goes, the NFL doesn’t just pocket it. The funds collected from player fines are divvied up between the NFLPA’s programs for retired players, the NFL Foundation, and various other nonprofits that support youth sports, community health initiatives, and player health and safety at all levels of sport.

The Panthers are back on the road in Week 11, where they’ll go up against the New Orleans Saints.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Cat Scratch Reader.