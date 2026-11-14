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Rocky Orozco officially snagged the Express-News Athlete of the Week honors, a nod he absolutely earned after putting up monster numbers in Clark’s regular-season finale. Dude went off, for real.

Career Day Ends the Season in a Shootout

This kid, a junior quarterback, threw for a mind-boggling 453 yards and five touchdowns, completing 25 of his 40 passes. Clark played their hearts out, dropping 45 points in a wild 55-45 shootout against Reagan, but it wasn’t enough to push past them. That game marked the end of the Cougars’ season, which is a bummer, but Orozco’s performance? Unforgettable. He was already named Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, which was a clear hint at what was coming next, and now he’s got the top overall award.

Beating Out Top-Tier Talent

Think about this, Orozco didn’t just walk into this award. He beat out some seriously tough competition. We had Slate Crisp, Medina Valley’s senior Defensive Player of the Week, who absolutely shut down South San with 14 tackles, two for losses, leading his Panthers to a 42-0 shutout and an undefeated regular season to claim their District 14-5A-I title. Then there’s William Bishop, an Alamo Heights junior running back who went bonkers with six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, plus 16 carries for 171 yards, all in a 42-11 win over Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch. On the volleyball side, Davenport senior libero Dakota Hart combined for 45 digs in playoff sweeps, including 30 against the Bears, helping her Wolves reach the state quarterfinals for the fourth straight season. And New Braunfels senior Shaylie Schaefer was crushing it with 28 kills and four blocks in two playoff victories, even dropping 20 kills against West, advancing her Unicorns to the state quarterfinals too. Orozco topped them all.

So yeah, the season’s done for Clark, but Orozco, still a junior, just put the league on notice with that career-defining performance and this Athlete of the Week recognition. We’re talking about a serious talent here. You gotta wonder what he’s gonna pull off next year, right? Can’t wait to see it.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.