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Citadel edged out North Florida in a nail-biter on Saturday, snatching a 77-74 victory thanks to a huge night from Marcus Banks. The guy went off for 21 points, driving the Bulldogs to their third win of the young season.

Banks and Ekwere Steal the Show For Citadel

Banks wasn’t just scoring, he was everywhere, snagging three steals to go with his game-high 21 points. But he wasn’t alone carrying the load for the Bulldogs. Aaron Ekwere absolutely balled out, too. He dropped 18 points on super efficient shooting, hitting 6 of 9 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line. Ekwere also pulled down six boards and added four steals, showing up big on both ends of the court. With those two firing, Citadel moved to an impressive 3-1 record, and you gotta feel good about that start.

Ospreys’ Efforts Fall Short in Tight Contest

North Florida put up a real fight, with Hedrens Bartelus and Mason Lee each putting up 14 points for the Ospreys. Elijah Elliott chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds, trying to keep his team in it. They battled, but ultimately, they just couldn’t quite contain Citadel’s scoring punch when it mattered most. The loss drops North Florida to a 1-3 record, and they’ll be looking to turn things around quick.

What’s next for these squads? Citadel is gonna hit the road to face Clemson on Monday. That’s a big test for them! North Florida gets to play at home, hosting Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, hoping to get back in the win column.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.