Los Angeles Lakers logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick just dropped a 21-page analytical breakdown on his squad, a deep dive into their early season performance that left no stat unturned. This came after a much-needed three-day break in their schedule following a win over the Bucks. The team had returned to Los Angeles, getting a chance to physically regroup and mentally recharge, but Redick clearly used that time for some serious whiteboard work.

Redick’s Deep Dive: An Early Season Audit

After practice on Friday, Redick revealed that he presented this massive 21-page analytics breakdown to his team. He used the break to “audit” the Lakers’ season so far. The coach spelled out the team’s offensive tenets directly from the presentation: “Offensively: organized, unselfish, advantage based , then we went through the stats on that.” It sounds like Redick isn’t just talking philosophy, he’s backing it up with hard numbers, making sure every player sees exactly what’s happening on the court, good or bad.

Green Means Good, Red Means… Growth Areas

If you’re wondering how all this data lands with the players, Jake LaRavia spilled the beans. He joked that Redick makes it easy: “He puts numbers in front of us and those are easy to read. It makes it a little bit easier. The numbers are red and that means bad and if the number’s green, it means good.” Jokes aside, LaRavia clarified the main takeaway. The analytics showed them “we’re a good team right now, but there’s a lot of room for growth, especially in the defensive areas.” He also pointed out “offensive areas like turnovers and stuff like that. But defensively, there’s a lot of room for growth.” For LaRavia, the core message was clear: “There’s a lot of areas where we can get better. That was the main takeaway for me, but I think that was the main takeaway that they were trying to get across.”

Winning Makes the Medicine Go Down

It’s gotta be easier to swallow a 21-page “audit” when you’re actually winning, right? And the Lakers have been doing plenty of that recently. It’s one thing to get hit with tough stats when you’re struggling, but when you’re on a good run, that kind of detailed feedback probably feels more like a blueprint for getting even better. This intense level of analysis from Redick shows he’s not letting early success gloss over areas that need serious attention. The Lakers are set to face the Suns in Phoenix this Sunday. With Redick’s 21-page blueprint now in hand, you’ve gotta wonder how much of that “room for growth” we’ll see them start to fill on the court.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Silver Screen and Roll.