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The Boston Celtics have absolutely EXPLODED out of the gate this 2026-27 NBA season, rocketing to a shocking 10-2 start that nobody, and I mean *nobody*, saw coming. This team is already making noise, and it’s barely November.

Mazzulla’s Celtics Are Dialed In

Coach Joe Mazzulla’s squad is looking seriously solid, getting it done on both ends of the floor. You gotta hand it to them, they’re playing with real intensity. Yeah, there’s been some chatter about how they’re helping off corner shooters, and you know us, we’re always looking for the details, but honestly? That strategy has been working for the most part. Cleaning The Glass even has them ranking 13th in defensive corner three-point percentage. Not too shabby, right?

Their insane start isn’t solely luck either. We’ve seen Paul George, Jayson Tatum, and Payton Pritchard all putting in strong showings. And how about Sam Hauser? The dude is on fire from deep, shooting over 45 percent from beyond the arc to kick off the season. That kind of efficiency is a game-changer!

Road Trip Domination Sparks Playoff Talk

Speaking of impressive, the Celtics just wrapped up an absolutely killer 4-0 road trip. They went into Philadelphia and straight-up took down the 76ers on their own home court. You don’t just walk into an opponent’s arena and do that without turning heads.

This blistering pace has naturally got everyone buzzing. The “Still Poddable” crew, Brian Robb and Sam Packard, even dedicated an episode to breaking down this encouraging start, especially how the team is performing late in games. They power-ranked the roster and started diving into what we could really expect from the Celtics as the season keeps rolling. Is a genuine push for a deep playoff run on the horizon? And where could they finish in the Eastern Conference standings? The conversation is definitely heating up.

With Paul George and Tatum leading the charge, and guys like Hauser stepping up big, this Celtics team is showing signs of something special. If they keep this energy, the rest of the Eastern Conference better pay attention. This early season run feels different, and we’ll be watching every step of the way to see just how deep this Mazzulla-led squad can go.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.