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The Minnesota Vikings went all in at the 2026 NFL trade deadline, pulling off a bold move to snag Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders. They shelled out a 2027 third-round pick for him, banking on him to somehow magically fix an offense that has been just plain struggling. You’d think with how truly awful their quarterback play has been this season, things *have* to get better, right? But hold up, because Cousins’ arrival doesn’t suddenly make all their problems disappear.

The Brutal Truth: O-Line Woes Run Deep

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert dropped a truth bomb before the Vikings’ Week 10 showdown against the Green Bay Packers: this team still has a massive offensive line problem. And guess what? This isn’t something even a veteran like Cousins can completely wave away. Seifert laid it out cold, “Vikings QBs this season have been pressured an NFL-high 46.9% of the time.” That’s almost half their snaps, people! Some of that heat comes from quarterback indecision, sure, but Seifert also pointed out the scheme has failed to adjust to stunts and just can’t keep pass rushers out of the backfield.

This is a gut punch for any team, especially one like the Vikings who are supposedly vying for a Super Bowl this season. An O-line that can’t protect its quarterback is basically telling the offense, “Good luck moving the ball, we’re out here.” Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray weren’t exactly lighting it up for the Vikings, so, yeah, Cousins should definitely help bring those pressure numbers down a *little* bit. He’s known for getting the ball out fast. But when you’re talking about an offensive line statistic, there’s only so much one guy, even an elite one, can do to save the whole unit.

Week 10: The Ultimate Test for Cousins’ Return

So, here we are in Week 10, and Cousins is making his debut back with the Vikings. The burning question isn’t just if he’ll play well, it’s if this offensive line can actually hold up against a tough Packers defense. Look, Micah Parsons might not be back, but Green Bay still brings the heat. Keeping Cousins clean is not going to be easy.

Sure, putting a better quarterback on the field *should* improve the offense. That’s just common sense. But if this offensive line keeps on struggling, if they keep giving up pressure at the highest rate in the entire NFL, then all those massive improvements everyone expects after the Cousins trade? They might just not happen. For Cousins’ return to the Vikings this week, there’s a lot to watch. But if you want to know the true pulse of this offense’s potential for success, you better keep your eyes glued to how that offensive line protects him. That’s the most important thing to monitor. Period.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.