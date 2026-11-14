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The Boston Celtics are sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference with an insane 10-2 record right now, and honestly, nobody saw this coming. Seriously, we’re talking about a team that traded away Jaylen Brown, a move many thought would set them back, but Joe Mazzulla’s squad is just absolutely rolling.

Defying Expectations, Dominating the East

Boston isn’t just winning games, they’re straight up defying every expectation thrown their way after that major trade. Ten wins and only two losses? That’s not just a good start, that’s a statement. They’ve proven they’re totally capable of keeping this pace up for a long, long time. And it’s not just about the win-loss column; the numbers behind the scenes tell an even deeper story.

The Analytics Don’t Lie: A Top-Tier Threat

Think this is just a hot start fluke? Think again. The Celtics are putting up some serious analytics that back up every single one of those ten wins. They rank sixth in the entire league for offensive rating, which is great, but then you look at their defensive rating, sitting pretty at second overall. Combine those, and their net rating is third in the league. That’s not luck, folks; that’s a team that’s playing elite on both ends of the floor. They’re being called one of the bigger surprises of the season, right alongside the Portland Trail Blazers out West, who are also crushing it. The ‘NBA on NBC’ YouTube channel even highlighted them, so you know it’s for real.

Look, the postseason is still a ways off, but if this team can keep this level of production going, Celtics fans have every reason to be hyped. The hard part is always sustaining this kind of play for the whole campaign and then carrying that momentum into the playoffs. Can they do it? We’ll have to wait and see, but what a start!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.