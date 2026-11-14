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Duke’s defense just can’t catch a break, especially in the secondary. Against No. 5/7 Miami on Saturday, November 14, the Blue Devils suffered another brutal hit, losing cornerbacks Kyon Loud and Dylan Flowers *during* their tough 36-25 loss. This came just a week after safety Patrick Smith-Young was already sidelined for the entire season against NC State, leaving a gaping hole that redshirt sophomore Landan Callahan and redshirt freshman Kaleb Lanier had to immediately fill. Talk about being thrown into the deep end!

The Secondary Struggles Hit a New Low

Seriously, what else can go wrong back there? First, you lose a season-long starter in Smith-Young, a huge blow to the backend. Then, in a critical game against the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium, both Loud and Flowers have to exit the game. That’s two more key guys gone, forcing Duke’s coaching staff to dig *deep* into the depth chart. You’re talking about a defense already reeling, now facing a brutal offensive attack with even more inexperienced guys on the field. It’s the kind of situation that makes you hold your breath with every snap.

Thrown to the Wolves, And They Fought Back

But here’s the thing: Callahan and Lanier answered the call. These two young studs, who haven’t seen a ton of action this season, were suddenly playing career-high snaps against the *number one scoring offense in the country*. Callahan ended up with 41 snaps, blowing past his previous high of 25. He even notched three solo tackles and a pass breakup. Lanier saw 16 snaps, one more than his previous best. Coach Manny Diaz didn’t mince words after the game, calling their performance “massive.” He said, “Probably not what their expectation was when we pulled up to the stadium today. And they gave us a chance. I mean, I thought they fought hard and I thought they gave us a chance. So I’m proud of both those guys and the way they stepped in.” Defensive back Evan Smith echoed that sentiment, adding, “No one flinched an eye. The game plan didn’t change, and we trusted them with everything. So I’m extremely proud of those for how they played today.” That’s the kind of grit you love to see, especially when the chips are down.

Miami’s Offense Eventually Broke Through

While the young guys battled, Miami’s offense, led by quarterback Darian Mensah, eventually found its groove. Duke’s defense held them to two punts to start the game, which is impressive given the circumstances. But then the floodgates opened, with the Hurricanes scoring on their final seven possessions. It started with three field goals, but those last three drives? All touchdowns. Mensah was carving them up, completing 30 of 41 attempts for 382 passing yards and a touchdown. Running back Jaivon Mallory added two rushing touchdowns, capping off a 532-yard total offensive onslaught for Miami. It was a tough night, no doubt, but the fight from those young defensive backs really sticks out.

Duke sits at a solid 7-2 overall, 4-3 in the ACC, even with this loss. Moving forward, the development and continued emergence of guys like Callahan and Lanier are going to be absolutely crucial. With a couple of key secondary players out, these redshirts are now on the clock, and their ability to step up and hold their own will define a big part of the rest of the season. You’ve gotta wonder how quickly they can grow into these unexpected roles.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.