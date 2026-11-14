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Sean Miller, the 57-year-old head coach for Texas, is taking his No. 7 ranked Longhorns to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio this Sunday for a showdown with Baylor. This isn’t just another game, folks, it’s a calculated move early in his second season, all part of his intense quest to finally get to a Final Four.

The View From the Top: Miller’s Grand Vision for Texas Hoops

Miller is literally seeing things differently than his predecessors, and it’s got him thinking big. From his corner office desk in one of the University of Texas’ swanky new buildings, he can actually see the campus. Back in the day, when guys like Abe Lemons, Tom Penders, and Rick Barnes were running the show, the basketball program was stuck blocks away, totally detached from the dorms, the libraries, and especially that massive football stadium that screams “Texas money” from every angle. The old Erwin Center did its job, sure, but it never felt like part of the university heartbeat.

Miller looks out at that football shrine and he doesn’t just see gridiron glory, he sees *connection*. “It’s easy for me to embrace,” he said, chilling on a sofa in the state-of-the-art basketball training facility right next to the Moody Center, which itself only opened in 2022. He’s been around the block, played point guard in the Big East at Pittsburgh, coached at North Carolina State, then had winning stints as a head coach at Xavier and Arizona. He knows what a deeply ingrained hoops culture feels like. But in Austin, Miller sees something else. “Where I’m at in life, you really see things here that you know don’t exist in other places.” He sees the chance to finally get over the top, maybe even finish his career, by channeling all that Texas resource abundance into Final Fours.

The Final Four Drought and the San Antonio Gambit

Here’s the kicker: Miller has *never* made a Final Four as a coach. And the Longhorns? They haven’t been there in almost a quarter-century. That’s the mountain he’s trying to climb, and he’s not just relying on talent. He’s trying to get the *entire place* bought in. We’re talking extending connections to the new football practice facility across the street, the swimming and diving program next door, the big-money donors downtown, and yeah, even those passionate alumni chunks down in San Antonio.

That’s exactly why he decided to link up with Baylor coach Scott Drew to bring this weekend’s game to the Frost Bank Center. This isn’t some random exhibition. The Longhorns haven’t played hoops in San Antonio since way back in 2003, when they packed the Alamodome with 30,000 screaming fans for an Elite Eight victory over Michigan State. That win sent them to their *only* Final Four in the past 79 years. This Sunday’s game won’t draw 30,000, no doubt, but for a No. 7 team early in Miller’s second season, it still makes total sense to him. “We have a lot of passionate alums,” Miller said, and he’s clearly trying to tap into that energy, looking for any edge to end that Final Four drought.

What does it mean for this team ranked No. 7 right now? It means Miller is relentless, he’s methodical, and he’s not afraid to shake things up to achieve that ultimate goal. Keep an eye on the Longhorns this Sunday, because every game from here on out is a step on Sean Miller’s personal quest to finally punch his ticket to the big dance.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.