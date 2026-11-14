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Ole Miss couldn’t get to Oklahoma, and now SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey’s decision to move their game from Saturday to Sunday has Oklahoma’s athletic director, Roger Denny, offering a “strong objection” to the conference office. Imagine prepping all week for a Saturday battle, only for it all to get thrown out the window because of a wild travel snafu.

The Grounding: No Pilots, No Way Out

So what happened? Turns out, Friday was an absolute nightmare for air travel. The FAA dropped a nationwide groundstop shortly before 3 p.m. CT, which, get this, was only the third full groundstop in the country’s history. It finally lifted at 7:15 p.m. CT, more than four hours later. Ole Miss players had been sent home Friday afternoon, then told to come back for updates, thinking they could still get out. They even had an airplane ready to go!

But here’s the kicker: by the end of Friday night, they had the plane, but *no flight crew allowed to fly it*. Their charter broker, Air Planning, told the school that JetBlue just couldn’t fly the team to Oklahoma City that night. Why? “Purely logistics,” according to the school. See, they were stuck with a 55-minute bus ride from campus in Oxford to Tupelo Regional Airport. Tupelo handles hardly any scheduled commercial traffic, which totally compounded the clock-ticking problem. Flight crews have limited duty times, and this crew would have blown past their shift limits. So, no crew, no flight, no Saturday game. The Rebels couldn’t even leave for Oklahoma until 4:20 p.m. CT on Saturday, a full day after the groundstop. Brutal.

Oklahoma’s Fury Over the Forced Sunday Start

You can bet Oklahoma was absolutely livid. They fought hard to keep the game on Saturday. But Sankey basically gave them an ultimatum: play at the directed time on Sunday or forfeit. Can you even believe that? OU athletic director Roger Denny didn’t mince words, releasing a statement that said, “Put simply, this decision isn’t fair to our athletes, our institution or to Sooner Nation.” He followed up with, “But we’ve been given no other choice. We are obligated to play the game when directed, but we remain steadfast in our belief that the wrong outcome was reached this evening.”

Denny wasn’t done either. He laid it out plain, saying, “We were told that Ole Miss explored every avenue to travel to Norman and play on Saturday as planned. But, unlike every other team traveling for competition tomorrow, they were unable to find a solution.” Ouch. To try and soften the blow for their fans, Oklahoma is offering up some discounted concessions, like $2 hot dogs and beer, plus complimentary tickets to other athletic events for the rescheduled game. It’s a nice gesture, but it doesn’t erase the frustration for Sooner Nation.

The game is now set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (Noon CT) on the SEC Network. After all this drama, let’s just hope they actually get to play some football!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.