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With crucial starters sidelined for Sunday’s clash against the Las Vegas Raiders, your Seattle Seahawks are digging deep into the practice squad, calling up cornerback Trevon Diggs and offensive tackle Bobby Hart to beef up the roster. We’re talking much-needed depth here, folks, heading into Week 10. Both players have already suited up for the Emerald City this season, but their impact, or lack thereof, is definitely making some 12s scratch their heads.

The Depth Chart Shuffle: Who’s Up and What It Means (Or Doesn’t)

For Bobby Hart, this is his third straight, and final, consecutive elevation from the practice squad. He’s been our swing tackle backup, stepping in behind Josh Jones, which is a crucial role especially with Charles Cross still healing up from that high ankle sprain he suffered way back in our Week 7 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. Hart did play his first three snaps of the season against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, so he’s had a taste of the action.

As for Trevon Diggs, this marks his fifth appearance of the year. Remember him against the Chiefs? He logged just six defensive snaps. Honestly, with Devon Witherspoon and Nehemiah Pritchett both healthy, it’s hard to see him getting a significant role out there, unless another injury pops up. The big kicker though? Neither Hart nor Diggs has really made a noticeable impact this season. Diggs has only recorded one tackle across 27 defensive snaps, and Hart’s contribution has been minimal. So, while we’re getting “depth,” it hasn’t exactly been *impactful* depth.

Missing Firepower and Questionable Calls

And that’s where the real frustration sets in, right? Because we’re not just without a couple of guys. We’re talking serious firepower missing. We’ve got our QB, Sam Darnold, out with quad and ribs issues. Then there’s OG Quenton Nelson sidelined by a knee injury, and DT Leonard Williams dealing with a stinger. Those are *huge* holes, guys.

Frankly, a lot of us are scratching our heads wondering why the squad opted to activate Diggs instead of bringing up some much-needed help at a more significant position of need, especially when there were other options waiting. We just signed OG Cordell Volson on Thursday, DT Cole Brevard joined us two days prior, and QB Adrian Martinez came aboard on November 4. The thinking might be that these newer guys haven’t spent an extended amount of time with the team, so the coaches didn’t feel any of them could make as much of an impact as a player like Diggs. But when your starting quarterback is out, you gotta wonder if sometimes you just roll the dice on fresh legs.

So, as we gear up for Sunday against the Raiders, we’ve got these two vets stepping up. The big question hangs: is it enough? Are we trusting minimal-impact depth over fresh blood at critical positions? Let’s just hope our guys can surprise us, or that our sidelined starters heal up fast. Go Hawks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Field Gulls.