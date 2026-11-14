Buffalo Bills logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Buffalo Bills are absolutely cruising, leading the NFL with 32.0 points per game and 386.4 total yards per game. They roll into MetLife Stadium at a dominant 7-1, riding a four-game winning streak. On paper, this looks like a done deal against the 2-7 Jets, who have lost four straight themselves. But hold up, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady has been telling reporters all week that records can mislead in this league, and you know what? He’s got some serious material to back that up.

Don’t Sleep On This Jets D, Seriously

Yeah, the Jets are 2-7, but their defense, especially that pass rush, is no joke. They boast the NFL’s fifth-highest pressure rate at 39.2 percent and have racked up 22 sacks already. And get this, a rookie, David Bailey, the second overall pick, is tied for fourth in the league with 7.5 sacks and tied for the league lead with five forced fumbles. That kind of disruptive talent can absolutely flip a game. To make matters even trickier for Buffalo, Spencer Brown, their starting right tackle, is doubtful with an ankle injury. That’s a huge loss going up against a guy like Bailey.

The good news for Buffalo? Their defense has been lights out recently. After giving up 29 or more points in five of their first six games, they’ve tightened things up big time. Their last two wins, a 36-10 beatdown of the Ravens and a 23-6 triumph in Minnesota, were their biggest of the season. In those two games combined, the defense allowed just 16 points. That’s the kind of turnaround you need heading into a potential trap game. What about the Jets’ offense, you ask? Their quarterback list features Carson Wentz and a Ravens group that got one pass from Lamar Jackson. But Geno Smith is an experienced starting QB in this league, with some real young talent around him. If the Jets are allowed to get hot and enjoy the game, it could turn into a tough afternoon for Buffalo very quickly.

Feed the Beast: James Cook Is on Fire

If the Bills want to avoid any MetLife drama, they need to keep feeding James Cook. This dude is on a roll. Last week in Minnesota, Cook carried the ball a whopping 31 times for 107 yards and a touchdown, which was 10 more carries than any other running back in Week 9. He averaged 2.7 yards per carry through three quarters behind Tylan Grable and Austin Corbett on the left side. Then, the Vikings’ front started wearing down: Cook exploded for 47 yards on one fourth-quarter possession that ended with his five-yard touchdown. Buffalo absolutely dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 42:32 to Minnesota’s 17:28.

While PFF graded him 52.9, suggesting the yardage came more from volume than clean running, volume is exactly what works against the Jets. Their run defense ranks 26th in the league, giving up 128.0 yards per game. And it’s getting worse, too: they allowed about 118 per game through five weeks, but over the last four, that number jumped to just over 140. Kansas City ran for 163 yards at 5.1 yards per carry against them last Sunday. Now, the advanced numbers are a bit contradictory: the Jets are ninth in EPA per rush allowed (-0.142), which strips out garbage time, yet 30th in rush success rate allowed (51.5 percent). What does that mean? To me, it reads like a defense that gives up steady, unspectacular gains, and those add up late in the game. Cook is fifth in the NFL with 814 rushing yards, tied for eighth at 4.8 yards per carry, and he has scored in seven straight games. Plus, the Bills have historically run well against the Jets. Since 2021, the Bills have averaged 145 rushing yards per game, 4.6 yards per carry, and scored 15 touchdowns across ten meetings against them. The one thing that can interrupt this? Cook has fumbled.

This game is all about the Bills keeping their foot on the gas and not letting the Jets’ defensive talent pull off an upset. An eighth win would just solidify their status as a true contender and keep that amazing momentum going!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Buffalo Rumblings.