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RB Leipzig is reportedly demanding a staggering £66m (80m euros) for their 21-year-old Norway winger Antonio Nusa. This price tag is now front and center as Arsenal plans a potential January bid.

Transfer Sagas Heating Up Across Europe

The Nusa situation isn’t the only drama unfolding across Europe’s top leagues. Over in Manchester, United captain Bruno Fernandes, 32, is pumping the brakes on new contract talks. His current deal is up next summer, and he wants to see how the club progresses under new boss Mauricio Pochettino before committing. It is a bold move, showing he is serious about the club’s direction.

Down in Spain, Chelsea has already had a bid rejected by Real Betis for their exciting 19-year-old Spanish forward, Jose Antonio Morante. Clearly, Betis isn’t letting their young talent go without a fight. Meanwhile, a transfer battle is brewing between Everton and Nottingham Forest for Gremio’s 24-year-old Brazilian centre-back Gustavo Martins, who is valued between £10m-£12.5m (12m-15m euros). Clubs are clearly ready to spend big to strengthen their backlines.

Player Loyalty and Club Worries on the Horizon

It is not all about massive transfers. Player desires are also making waves. Paris St-Germain and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 30, has declared he wants to finish his career at his home club, Real Betis. That is a rare show of long-term loyalty in today’s game. On the flip side, Bournemouth’s 20-year-old Brazil forward Rayan says he has always supported Manchester United, even after signing for the Cherries from Vasco da Gama in January. He was a target for Old Trafford before that move, so you know those whispers are going to keep swirling.

Elsewhere, Coventry City is already bracing for potential disruption if their 25-year-old English midfielder Jack Rudoni leaves in the new year. Newcastle and Leeds United are both reportedly circling, and losing a key player mid-season is always tough for a club. And get this: Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 35, is reportedly keen to leave Napoli and return to his homeland. His wife Michelle made comments, so you know there is fire behind that smoke. Could we see another big name on the move?

The transfer market is a constant churn, and these early season rumors give us a glimpse of the wheeling and dealing to come. Keep your eyes peeled as the January window approaches, because these stories are far from over!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.