Ncaaf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

No. 13 Wake Forest didn’t just beat SMU on the road, they absolutely wiped the floor with them in a 49-7 obliteration. This pushed their first-half scoring margin to a ridiculous 145-0 over the last four games and keeps them right on the brink of the College Football Playoff. The Demon Deacons are here, and they’re spectacular.

They’re Not Supposed To Be This Good

Seriously, there’s no good reason Wake Forest should be doing this. Quarterback Gio Lopez was practically benched after a brutal season at North Carolina last year. Their coach, Jake Dickert, only got the head coaching gig because his boss was fired at Washington State. This team ranks No. 65 in the 247Sports Talent Composite. They lost high-profile transfers to powerhouses like Texas, Florida, and Texas Tech because they just couldn’t keep up with the money. Their replacements? FIU, New Hampshire, and Weber State. Yet, it doesn’t matter. Coach Dickert gets it too, saying, “I think people don’t know what to make of us because they don’t understand how we’re doing it. I think we keep making statement after statement, eventually they’re going to have to say we’re a pretty good team.” You bet they are.

Dallas Turned Into a Nightmare

The SMU game itself was a masterclass in domination. The Mustangs were actually 1.5-point favorites coming in, thinking they had a chance to get back into ACC contention. Then Wake Forest stepped on the field. After going down 7-0 early, SMU coach Rhett Lashlee went for it on fourth down, and Wake Forest stuffed them cold at the line. Five plays later, Wake scored, swinging the whole game. They tacked on touchdowns on their third and fourth drives, one after a swing pass fumble, pushing the lead to a mind-blowing 28-0 in an instant. Wake Forest absolutely crushed them in every phase, outgaining SMU 535-275, outpassing them 249-209, outrushing them 286-66, holding the ball for 37:00 compared to SMU’s 23:00, and winning the turnover battle 3-1. SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings, who usually ranks among the most productive players in college football, was held to just 209 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. What was supposed to be a celebration for Jennings’ last game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium turned into a nightmare. Lashlee told reporters straight up, “They whipped us in every area you can whip someone in a football game.” He ain’t wrong.

A Rolling Tide No One Can Stop

This isn’t just a one-off performance, either. Wake Forest has been absolutely dominant since their loss to Miami. They rank No. 3 in the ACC in offense and an insane No. 2 in defense. They dragged down Jennings and SMU’s passing offense, but they also limited Miami’s elite rushing attack to 158 yards, one of their most middling performances of the season. The Demon Deacons have outgained, outscored, outpassed, and outrushed each of their last six opponents. They can beat you any way on any day. Linebacker Aiden Hall summed it up perfectly: “The defense is firing on all cylinders. It’s not much that I can say bad about what we’re doing right now.” With statements like these, the rest of college football better pay attention because Wake Forest is here to stay.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.