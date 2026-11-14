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Veteran coach Brian Kelly is reportedly back on the sidelines radar, having interviewed for the Maryland job after Mike Locksley left on October 21. After getting fired from LSU last season, it looks like Kelly, a coach with an insane 197-76 career record, isn’t done yet. He’s served as an analyst for CBS Sports this season, but you know that itch to coach again is real for a guy who has made two CFP appearances and one BCS championship game appearance during his Notre Dame days, logging 11 seasons with 10 or more victories. Seriously, memes aside, this guy can win football games.

The Maryland Gamble and What Kelly Brings to the Terps

So, what would it actually look like if Kelly took over at Maryland? The Terps have been struggling, going 11-22 since the Big Ten expanded to 18 teams, and they haven’t seen a 10-win season since 2003. Let’s be real, Kelly would be a massive upgrade given his track record of success, and get this: he hasn’t even coached on the Big Ten stage yet. That’s a new challenge for him.

Recruiting is where he could really make an impact too. Only one of the top 10 recruits in the class of 2027 is committed to the Terps right now. Kelly could totally shift that, pulling in nearby talent from the D.C. area. But it all comes down to his expectations. Flipping Maryland into a Big Ten contender is going to take time, even in this 24-team era. It’d be a splash hire, no doubt, but the word on the street is there are better jobs that could pop open in this cycle.

Florida State’s Wild Card and Michigan’s Crossroads

Maryland isn’t the only gig potentially eyeing Kelly. Florida State fired Mike Norvell on November 1, and Kelly could be the next veteran coach to land in the ACC. Now, FSU also has huge names like Jimbo Fisher on their radar, but Kelly would be an interesting fit for a school that’s improved to 5-5 in Week 11 after falling off the national radar post-2023 playoff snub. Kelly was 45-11 against ACC opponents while coaching the Fighting Irish, an impressive .804 winning percentage. That kind of success could put the Seminoles back in the 24-team playoff hunt on a regular basis. Financially, Kelly signed a 10-year, $95-million deal at LSU, and Norvell had a massive buyout at FSU. Plus, Florida State will have a new athletic director. It doesn’t seem like a long-term hire, but hey, he’s worth a look.

Then there’s Michigan. The Kyle Whittingham era is on fumes there, and the Wolverines could be searching for a new coach for the third time in four years. Bob Chesney is reportedly the leading candidate, but he’s also working toward an extension. Michigan would be a full circle moment for Kelly, who had success at Grand Valley State and Central Michigan before his Cincinnati days. He was 3-4 against the Wolverines at Notre Dame. It’s a blue-blood program in the Big Ten, offering a much better chance to get to the CFP quickly, and it’s less of a remodel project than Maryland. However, if the Wolverines were going to go this route, the source implies they wouldn’t have hired Whittingham in the first place.

So, what’s next for the veteran coach? We’ll be watching to see if Kelly lands at one of these spots, or if another blue blood comes knocking. This coaching carousel is only getting started, and Brian Kelly is definitely going to keep things interesting. What a wild ride this coaching search is turning into!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.