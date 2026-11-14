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Clemson just hit rock bottom. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers got absolutely embarrassed at home on Saturday, falling 20-6 to a Georgia Tech team that was 3-7, had a largely interim coaching staff, and was riding a four-game losing streak. That’s right, a team in turmoil just rolled into Death Valley and handed Swinney one of the worst losses of his career, holding the Tigers to a pathetic 228 total yards. Any hope of the ACC Championship picture? Poof. Gone.

Death Valley is Now a House of Horrors

This isn’t the Death Valley we’ve known, folks. Clemson’s home record against Power Four competition has spiraled to a shocking 2-9 over their last 11 games. Think about that. This is the same program that once strung together an unbelievable 40 consecutive home wins from November 2016 to November 2022. Now? It’s a place where opposing teams, even those in disarray like Georgia Tech with their fired assistant coaches, can come in and dictate the game. Swinney himself didn’t mince words after the crushing defeat. “It’s difficult, but ain’t nobody coming to save us, nobody cares, we’ve got to find a way to get it done,” he said. And he owns it, too, adding, “It’s frustrating; we’ve not played well (at home) coming off two really good wins. Really expected us to play great today. Great week of practice, but again, it didn’t go our way. It’s frustrating, but we don’t make any excuses. We’re not blaming it on injuries. We didn’t get it done. It’s my job.”

Offense: A Complete and Utter Disaster

You want to talk about offensive woes? Clemson’s got them in spades. Starting quarterback Tait Reynolds went down early with a leg injury, forcing Christopher Vizzina into action. Vizzina, who later went to the hospital with an injury of his own, struggled mightily, completing just 12 of 27 passes for 133 yards and tossing a crucial interception. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech’s offense, particularly their run game, ran all over the Tigers, racking up 269 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Swinney’s assessment was blunt: “When you can’t stop the run, you don’t deserve to win. But you got to score enough points. We’re not doing enough on offense. You don’t win the line of scrimmage, you don’t deserve to win; they did, give them credit.”

This isn’t a one-off. Clemson entered Saturday last in the ACC in total offense, last in explosive plays, and 14th in scoring offense. Their passing attack is wretched, tallying just four touchdown passes through ten games this season, tied with Army for 137th in the FBS. That’s three fewer than the next closest Power Four team, Michigan. Half of those came last week against Florida State, which, for a second, made us think they might have turned a corner. Nope. Chad Morris’s offseason hire as offensive coordinator has been an absolute catastrophe. They can’t convert on third down, and there’s no rhythm to anything they do. This 20-6 loss marks Clemson’s first defeat to a team with a losing record at kickoff since 2010, snapping a 38-game win streak. They’ve only managed five touchdowns in four home games this season against Power Four opponents, with three of those being in garbage time during a Week 3 win against North Carolina.

The Tigers are now 6-4 overall, 4-3 in the ACC, and searching for answers. What’s at stake? Everything. Their identity, their reputation, and what this means for the future of Dabo Swinney’s program as this season continues its painful march to an unceremonious end.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.