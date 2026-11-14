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The Memphis Grizzlies are flying high, fresh off tying an NBA record with a ridiculous 10 players hitting double-digit points in their 142-111 blowout win against the Pelicans yesterday in New Orleans. That kind of team-wide scoring is just wild, right? It shows exactly why Memphis is sitting pretty with an 8-4 record. But hold up, because tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum is a whole different beast.

Grizzlies Riding a High, But Facing Real Hurdles Tonight

Coming off that monster performance where literally everyone got buckets, you’d think the Grizzlies were unstoppable. Tying an NBA record like that isn’t something you see every day, and it tells you everything you need to know about how well they’re sharing the ball and finding open looks. But the NBA schedule is brutal, and they’re rolling straight into the second game of a back-to-back tonight. That’s tough on its own, but it gets even tougher when you look at the injury report. Ty Jerome is sitting out with hip soreness, and the Grizzlies also confirmed that Scottie Pippen Jr., Quinten Post, and Richie Sanders are all sidelined against Brooklyn. That’s some serious depth gone, and on a back-to-back, every healthy body counts big time.

The Nets Might Be Struggling, But They’ve Got Threats

Now, Brooklyn might be sitting at 3-8, but you can’t sleep on any team in this league, especially when you’re shorthanded. Their main man is eight-year veteran Michael Porter Jr., who’s been dropping 21.5 points per game. He’s the guy who can absolutely go off and make you pay if you’re not locked in. Plus, they’ve got Mikel Brown Jr., the No. 6 pick from the 2026 NBA draft, who’s averaging 12.9 points a night. He’s questionable for tonight with an illness, and if he plays, he adds another dynamic scorer to their lineup. If he’s out, that’s a break for Memphis, but if he’s on the court, that’s another guy the Grizzlies have to worry about.

So, the Grizzlies are in for a serious test tonight, November 14, at 7 p.m. CT. Can they bottle up that record-setting energy from yesterday and push through the fatigue and injuries of a back-to-back? Or will the Nets, despite their record, catch them slipping? It’s going to be a fascinating watch to see if Memphis can keep their early season momentum rolling when the odds are a little stacked against them.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.