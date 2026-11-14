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The Boston Red Sox are reportedly weighing the possibility of designating Kristian Campbell for assignment, a stunning move for an outfielder they inked to an eight-year, $60 million extension just a short time ago. This isn’t just some prospect on the bubble; we’re talking about a guy who was supposed to be a cornerstone of their future.

From Top Prospect to The Minors, Fast

Can you believe it? Campbell was one of their top prospects, bursting onto the scene and looking absolutely electric through his first month in the big leagues. But then, after a mere 29 games, the bottom fell out. He got demoted back in June 2025, a real gut punch after signing that massive eight-year, $60 million deal. He’s been trying to find his way ever since, shifting from infield to outfield, even doing stints at first base in the minors. Now, he’s a full-time outfielder, but the big league club still hasn’t called him back up.

A Crowded Outfield and A Looming Decision

It’s not just Campbell’s struggles, though. Boston’s outfield is stacked, and that’s part of the problem. Word is, they might be moving on from Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida to clear some space, which honestly, makes sense. But the real kicker? According to CBS Sports’s Juliam McWilliams, the Red Sox are actually “weighing the possibility of designating Campbell for assignment.” McWilliams even wrote, “Now, with the lockout upon baseball, according to one source familiar with the situation, Campbell’s 40-man spot might be in jeopardy.” Ouch. That’s a brutal reality check for a player with that kind of contract.

Look, the guy did struggle to find his swing in the minors for a while, but he actually started putting up better numbers late in the year. He was the WooSox player of the month in July, slashing an insane .379/.507/.552 with two dingers. He followed that up with an .840 OPS in August, and in a five-game September stint, he racked up seven hits, four walks, and five RBIs. Those are big league numbers! But with Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu out there in the outfield, plus Jake Bauers at designated hitter, there’s just no clear path for him in Boston. Designating him for assignment would clear a 40-man roster spot before the Rule 5 Draft, which, let’s be real, is probably the real driver here.

This is a massive decision for the Red Sox. Do they cut bait on a $60 million investment that just hasn’t panned out, or do they hold on, hoping he finally breaks through? With the lockout in full swing and the Rule 5 Draft looming, expect some tough choices to be made. Campbell showed flashes of that potential late last season, but will it be enough to save his spot?

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.