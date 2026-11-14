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The Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake boys cross country team just did it again. They captured another New York State championship this past Saturday at Queensbury High, marking their ninth Class B team title in the last ten years the meet has even been held. Talk about a dynasty!

Burnt Hills Boys Run Away With Another State Title

This win was pure grit and teamwork from the Burnt Hills squad. Sophomore Jackson Majewski, despite collapsing from exhaustion near the finish line, quickly went from grimace to pure elation when the results dropped. He finished fifth overall and second in the team scoring, running stride for stride with teammate Ethan Owen throughout the entire 5k race. Owen himself finished seventh overall and third in team scoring. Majewski kept it real after the race, saying, “I felt good all the way through it. We had a good pack going there. Me and Ethan were working together all the way and I had just a little bit more in the finish.”

Depth was the absolute key to this victory. The team scoring saw Dylan Piel net 10 points, Cooper Johnston 21, and Jackson Cooper 25 points, securing the title by a solid 17-point margin over Pittsford Sutherland. For Owen, this isn’t his first rodeo, it’s his *third* state championship. He said, “We were together, leading the charge and we had enough points at the end to get the job done. This is my last one. We’re excited to go out with a bang. We’re just excited to get another one done.” Majewski, on his second title, summed up the feeling perfectly: “It makes everything we do feel better and easier just working, knowing the end goal of being state champions. It feels amazing.” What a run these guys are on!

Bethlehem’s Near Miss and Other Standouts

While Burnt Hills celebrated, the Bethlehem girls in Class A were looking for their second state title in three years but came up just short, finishing second. They scored 64 points, falling to Northport’s 53. Despite the disappointment, senior Anna Chrapowitzky showed incredible sportsmanship, congratulating the winning Northport team near the finish line. She reflected on their season, saying, “Our expectation revolved around all the things we’ve been executing this year for all the work we put in. Going into it, we all had that attitude and everybody gave it all. We ran together.” Her teammate, sophomore Sophia Chromczak, also put up a strong showing, placing ninth.

Other notable performances included Shenendehowa junior Riley Lynch, who held a slim lead early in the Class A race before finishing seventh overall. Saratoga’s Brent Pasek also finished seventh overall in the Class A race, helping the Blue Streaks to a second-place team finish. Pasek was proud of his team’s season, even after facing setbacks without regular competitors Levi Layden and Jackson Shaw. He shared, “We had our sights set on states and trying to get a title, but either way, we had a lot of setbacks and it is important the way we competed despite our circumstances.” In the Class B girls’ race, Burnt Hills sophomore Serafina Battuello finished sixth with a time of 18:29.8, helping the Spartans to a third-place team finish, with Scotia senior Kiera Macintosh right behind her in eighth at 18:36.8. Holy Names junior Maeve Joyce also competed.

What a weekend for high school cross country! Burnt Hills’ consistent dominance is something truly special to watch, and the competitive spirit from teams like Bethlehem and Saratoga proves the future is bright for the sport.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.