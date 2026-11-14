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Mirra Andreeva powered past Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 6-4, to punch her ticket to the WTA Finals championship match at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The 19-year-old Russian teen didn’t just win, she absolutely outplayed the fifth seed, making a massive statement about where her career is headed. This win means she’s officially assured the world No. 2 ranking, a huge move for a player who’s been rising fast.

Teenage Titan On Full Display

This week, Andreeva has been nothing short of supreme in her long-awaited debut appearance at the WTA Finals. She’s bulldozed through elite competition to reach the final without dropping a single set. Think about that: not one set lost! She’s conceded only 18 games in four matches this week, which is just insane. That includes a ridiculous 6-4, 6-0 demolition of the No. 1 seed, Aryna Sabalenka, where Andreeva rattled off 11 games in a row from being down 1-4. She’s playing like a future legend right now.

From Near Miss to World No. 2

Andreeva’s rise has felt inevitable ever since she burst onto the tour as a precocious 15-year-old over three years ago. Six months after her maiden Grand Slam triumph at Roland Garros, she’s taking another huge step forward. It’s a stark contrast to last year, when she bizarrely decided not to compete in the final tournament week before the event, missing out on WTA Finals qualification by a paltry six points. Now, as the French Open champion and the newly minted world No. 2, she’s showing exactly what happens when she brings her A-game to the big stage.

Andreeva now gets ready to face either Noskova or Svitolina in Sunday’s final. Can she cap off this unbelievable week by winning one of her most significant titles? The tennis world is absolutely watching, ready to see if this teen sensation can grab the trophy.

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Originally reported by The Guardian.