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Portugal just got absolutely smacked 4-1 by Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, and it was their first game since legend Cristiano Ronaldo hung up his international boots. Talk about a brutal welcome to the post-CR7 era, huh? This wasn’t just a loss, it was a heavy defeat, played right there in Braga, and it really took the air out of what was supposed to be a celebratory moment.

A Party Derailed By a Danish Demolition

The Portuguese faithful and the team itself went all out to pay tribute to their former captain. Every single player, even the mascots, walked onto the field rocking ‘Ronaldo 7’ shirts. The fans in the stands showed up huge too, with massive displays spelling out ‘Ronaldo’ and ‘GOAT’ across tiers, plus banners proudly proclaiming ‘thank you, captain.’ You even saw a similar message pop up on the scoreboard in the seventh minute. It was a massive send-off for a player who literally set world records with 146 goals and 234 appearances for his country, a guy who snagged the Ballon d’Or five times since his debut in 2003. He’s 41, retired from international play with a social media video last week, though coach Jorge Jesus admitted he would have picked him. Remember that September walkout from camp when he was told he wouldn’t start against Denmark, costing him a £215 fine and a 30-day suspension? Yeah, that was wild.

But all that party mood? It fell flat, fast. Denmark cruised, man, and it was convincing. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a former Southampton and Tottenham midfielder, buried a penalty right before halftime after Ruben Dias was whistled for a handball. Then Rasmus Hojlund, the guy who plays for Napoli now and used to be with Manchester United, came out in the second half and absolutely tore it up, scoring twice in eight minutes. Fulham defender Joachim Andersen sealed the deal with a header in the 75th minute to make it a shocking 4-0. Former Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, now tearing it up at Real Madrid, did manage to grab a consolation goal in added time with a close-range finish after Joao Neves got denied, but by then, the damage was done.

What This Means For That Number 7 Shirt and the Quarter-Finals

So, what about Ronaldo’s iconic number seven shirt? It went to Carlos Forbs, who used to play for Wolves and is now in Belgium with Club Brugge. And get this, they even changed the font on it, adding a horizontal line right through the ‘7’! The official Portugal national team account on X summed it up, saying: “Time to debut a new 7. Because there’s one that will be eternal.” A classy move, acknowledging a legend while looking forward.

Despite this rough outing, Portugal isn’t out of the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. They won their first four matches, which secured their spot. But now, to progress as group winners, they *have* to avoid defeat against Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday, November 17. Meanwhile, Denmark is sitting pretty in second place with a three-point advantage and will host Norway on Tuesday. This loss against Denmark? It just cranked up the pressure big time for that Wales game.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.