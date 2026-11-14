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Jalen Pitre just got absolutely crushed with not one, but *two* massive fines from the league, dropping a cool $30,800 hit for his play against the Chargers in Week 9. The fines came down after the Texans’ 44-22 win over what the source calls “the worst team in the NFL right now,” making the financial penalty sting even more.

The $30,800 Smackdown No One Saw Coming

Both fines for Pitre were for “unnecessary roughness/use of the helmet,” and get this, neither play even drew a flag during the game. Seriously, the officials on the field missed both of these live, and the league came back later with a vengeance. The first incident went down at the 8:58 mark of the second quarter. Pitre’s helmet use on a tackle of Chargers wide receiver Tre Harris forced a 7-yard loss on third-and-goal, making the Chargers settle for a field goal instead of a touchdown. Then, with just 25 seconds left in the first half, he connected again, tackling Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar for a 5-yard gain. Pitre has been here before, too, with three previous fines in his career totaling $43,351. These new ones are his first since way back in January 2024.

Donte Jackson Gets His Own Bill, But With a Catch

It wasn’t just Pitre getting hit in the wallet. Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson also got pinged with a $12,537 fine for “unnecessary roughness/striking, kicking, or kneeing” during a play in the fourth quarter on a Woody Marks carry that went for no gain. The key difference here? Jackson *was* flagged for that infraction during the game. So, at least the refs saw that one in real time. For those wondering where all that cash goes, the NFL isn’t just pocketing it. They split the money from player discipline between the NFLPA’s efforts to support retired players, the NFL Foundation, and other nonprofits that back sports leagues, community wellness, and player health and safety initiatives across all levels of sports.

What does this tell us? It’s clear the league is reviewing every single snap with a microscope, even when the refs on the field miss it. These players are getting hit in the wallet hard, and it’s a stark reminder that player safety is always the top priority, whether a flag flies or not.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Battle Red Blog.