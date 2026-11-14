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Ernest Jones IV just got hit with the biggest fine in the entire NFL for Week 9, a massive $23,882 for illegal use of helmet on Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. It’s not just a slap on the wrist, either. Jones’ fine ties with Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London’s for the single largest penalty of the week, a gut punch that happened on Arizona’s only scoring drive of the game. Our guy was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, and clearly, the league decided that wasn’t enough.

More Fines, More Frustration for the 12s

But wait, there’s more. Our fiery cornerback, Devon Witherspoon, was also docked a hefty $17,911 for a taunting penalty on McBride right after Seattle’s game-sealing goal line stand. The wild part? Officials initially called it a roughness penalty, but Spoon didn’t even touch McBride! He even famously said, “I NEVER TOUCHED HIM!” And yeah, it’s his second taunting fine this season. Let’s be real, Witherspoon is no stranger to these kinds of penalties and fines since he broke into the league back in 2023. This stuff is becoming a real pattern. What’s absolutely killing us is that Seattle currently leads the entire NFL in accepted 15-yard personal foul penalties on the season, and that absolutely includes these boneheaded taunting calls. It’s a discipline problem, plain and simple, and it’s costing us critical yardage and now, serious cash.

The Good, The Bad, and The Uncalled

It wasn’t all just our guys taking hits, though. The Cardinals’ safety Kitan Crawford was fined $5,775 for an uncalled blindside block on our own Nehemiah Pritchett during a first quarter punt return. So, the league isn’t completely ignoring the other side, even if that specific play didn’t get flagged during the game. On the flip side, we saw something kind of interesting regarding Jalen Sundell. He wasn’t fined for his unnecessary roughness penalty on Zach Charbonnet’s incredible catch-and-run. Honestly, that feels like the league unofficially admitting there probably shouldn’t have been a flag on that play to begin with. Small win, but it doesn’t erase the mountain of penalties we’re racking up.

Look, Seattle, this penalty problem has to stop. Leading the league in personal fouls, having guys hit with the heaviest fines, and seeing repeat offenders like Witherspoon. It’s tough to win games consistently when you’re shooting yourself in the foot with 15-yard penalties. We need to clean this up, tighten up the discipline, and play smart football. Every single game is on the line, and we can’t afford to give away free yardage. Let’s hope Coach Macdonald and the staff get this sorted, because the rest of the season depends on it. Go Hawks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Field Gulls.