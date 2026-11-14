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The San Francisco 49ers are rolling into their Saturday showdown against the Dallas Cowboys without making a single practice squad elevation. That’s right, zero call-ups. This means cornerback Nate Hobbs and defensive lineman C.J. West are officially out, stuck on injured reserve for another week.

Hobbs and West Stay on IR

With Nate Hobbs staying on the injured reserve list, it puts the spotlight even more on cornerbacks Renardo Green, Upton Stout, and Deommodore Lenoir. Green and Lenoir both got banged up last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, and Stout has been dealing with a shoulder issue. The good news is that all three are reportedly set to play on Sunday, but man, that’s a lot of pressure on them with Hobbs still sidelined. You gotta wonder how long this group can keep pushing through.

The D-Line Takes Another Hit

The absence of C.J. West hits the interior defensive line, which is already thin. Without him, the 49ers’ D-line rotation will feature Deforest Buckner, Osa Odighizuwa, Sebastian Valdez, and James Thompson Jr. This situation is made even tougher by the fact that Gracen Halton, who was a key piece, had his season tragically cut short last week against the Raiders. Halton suffered a broken leg and a dislocated ankle, and he’s already undergone surgery. Per Adam Schefter, the earliest we’ll see him back is for OTAs in 2027. West was clearly meant to fill that void once he was healthy, but for now, it’s all on the guys who are active.

This Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys is going to be a real test of depth for the 49ers, especially on that defensive line. They’ll need their active players to step up big time while they wait for guys like West to get healthy and Halton to begin his long road to recovery for the 2027 season.

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Originally reported by Niners Nation.