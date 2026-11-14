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New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson just got put on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least another month. This isn’t your usual pulled hamstring or twisted ankle, folks. We’re talking about a serious neurological issue that’s kept him out for two games already.

The Unexplained Symptoms

The news dropped Saturday, right before the Patriots’ Week 10 showdown against the Detroit Lions over in Munich, Germany. Henderson hasn’t even seen the field since Week 7, way back on October 22nd, when they faced the Chicago Bears. The really gut-wrenching part? Henderson himself put out a statement on November 6th, revealing he had a “medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days.” Talk about a terrifying situation for any player.

What’s Next for Henderson and the Pats

With the Patriots having a bye in Week 11, Henderson is looking at a long road back. The earliest he can even think about getting activated from IR is ahead of Week 15. That puts his potential return date right around December 21st, when the Patriots are slated to face the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s a massive blow, especially when you consider the vague nature of these “unexplained neurological symptoms.” You can bet Patriots fans are holding their breath, hoping for answers and a healthy return for their guy.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.