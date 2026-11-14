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Jake Rios. Remember that name, because Saturday night he hammered home a 29-yard field goal as time expired, snatching a 24-21 victory for No. 1 St. Joseph over No. 6 Greenwich. This wasn’t just a win; it was an absolute heart-stopper that kept the Hogs’ perfect 8-0 record alive after they rallied from an 8-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Epic Comeback That Saved Perfection

Seriously, folks, St. Joseph was staring down their first loss. Down 21-13 early in the fourth, things looked grim. But then Isaac Dane dropped a beautiful 25-yard touchdown pass to Justin Daniel with just 5:19 left on the clock. Rios nailed the extra point, and suddenly, it’s 21-21. Talk about clutch!

And the defense? Absolutely HUGE. Greenwich, trying to convert on fourth-and-one from their OWN 30-yard line, got absolutely stuffed by the Hogs’ defense with 2:55 remaining. That gave St. Joseph a short field, and you just KNEW what was coming. Jake Rios, from 29 yards out, as the clock hit zero. Boom. Ballgame.

Daniel’s Dominance and Greenwich’s Gut Punch

You HAVE to talk about Justin Daniel’s game. This guy was a one-man wrecking crew for St. Joseph. Five catches for 114 yards and TWO touchdowns. And get this: he also took a punt 50 yards to the house for another score! What a performance. Daniel caught an earlier 28-yard TD from Jack Mooney before his game-tying grab from Isaac Dane.

On the other side, No. 6 Greenwich fought like warriors, especially with their quarterback situation being an absolute nightmare. Justin Carroll, who had to take over at QB in the second quarter after Campbell Sippel went down, ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He even tossed an 8-yard TD to Theo Ho and a ridiculous 77-yard bomb to Max Townsend. But losing Sippel, who was already their *third* quarterback this season with starter Phil Tarantino also out, just added to the uphill battle. They had the lead, they fought hard, but the Hogs just wouldn’t quit. St. Joseph even had their own injury scare, losing lineman Will Zaccagnino, a Wisconsin commit, to a left leg injury in the first half.

A Rivalry Rekindled and an Undefeated Dream

This victory wasn’t just about this game, either. Greenwich had owned St. Joseph recently, winning three straight from 2022-24. St. Joseph’s last win in this series was back in 2021, and before that, it had been 11 years since their last head-to-head matchup! So yeah, this one tasted extra sweet, breaking that losing streak against a tough rival.

The Hogs are 8-0, undefeated, and after a performance like that, rallying from behind and grinding out a tough win… man, you gotta feel good about their chances. They showed heart, they showed grit. What’s next for this squad? Only perfection, if they keep this up.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.