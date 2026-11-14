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Christopher Lawson, a junior from Corning-Painted Post, just snagged the boys Class A state cross country title, pulling off a dramatic finish at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 14. This wasn’t just any win, it was a photo-finish sprint to the wire that secured his place in his family’s already legendary running history.

A Race for the Ages, Down to the Wire

Lawson absolutely flew across the 5,000-meter course, clocking an insane 15 minutes, 7.5 seconds. The crazy part? Brady Petrella of Liverpool was right on his heels, finishing in 15:07.8. That’s a gut-wrenching 0.3-second difference! Lawson himself said it all, “I could feel him right there. We were all-out sprinting. When I crossed the line, I knew I got him, but it was so hard and it was so close.” Can you even imagine that kind of pressure?

His strategy was pure chess: sit in second, wait for the perfect moment, then make his move “800 out.” He trusted his plan, trusted his training, and it paid off huge. This state championship was building all season, especially after his victory at the McQuaid Invitational in Rochester, one of the nation’s top high school meets, gave him the belief he could hang with the best.

Legacy Cemented and Team Effort

This title isn’t just big for Christopher, it’s a huge moment for the Lawson family running dynasty. His sister, Jessica (Lawson) McGorty, already claimed a Class B state title back in 2013, plus multiple track & field championships before becoming an All-American at Stanford. And their dad, Ray Lawson, is the longtime Corning cross country and track & field coach. Christopher described his championship as “great” and “super exciting,” noting the immense pride in joining his sister as a state champion. With three other siblings, Nathan, Alicia, and Sarah, all having considerable running success at Corning, it’s clear this family just breeds speed. Christopher put it simply, “I’m really happy to join them with that. It’s really nice.”

On the team front, the Hawks finished fourth overall with 102 points, coming in behind Section 5’s Brighton, who scored 75 points. Graham Wightman finished 37th (16:14.5), Ashtyn Stark 42nd (16:17.2), Elijah Sonner 51st (16:29), and Andrew Wilkerson 75th (16:53.7), all contributing to the team score. While Lawson said the team was “happy,” he admitted, “Obviously we wished we could have raced better. We had some guys that didn’t have their best race of the season, but we’re grateful.” Also in the Class A girls race, Ithaca’s Tsadia Bercuvitz grabbed a third-place finish with a 17:39 time, building on her runner-up finishes from 2024 and 2025.

Christopher Lawson is only a junior, which means we could be seeing even more incredible finishes and state titles from him in the future. The Lawson family’s running legacy just got a whole lot stronger, and you can bet everyone’s watching to see what happens next.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.