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Rugby’s brand new Nations Championship is already delivering drama, with the inaugural edition hurtling towards its climactic conclusion this November. While South Africa and New Zealand have locked up top-two finishes in their pool, the All Blacks *missed* a massive chance to seize control after the Springboks suffered a shock defeat at the hands of France, and Wales even made history over in Cardiff.

The Inaugural Championship: What’s On The Line?

This isn’t your granddad’s rugby calendar. We’re talking about the very first Nations Championship, and it’s here to shake things up, replacing those old summer tours and Autumn Nations Series. Launched during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, this bad boy is happening every other year, bringing together the Six Nations powerhouses against the four Rugby Championship heavy hitters, plus Japan and Fiji. That’s 12 teams, battling across six matches in July and six more in November.

What’s on the line? These results are setting the stage for a massive finals weekend at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium. We’re talking six winner-take-all matches over two days, with both team and *hemisphere* silverware on the table! Each team gets matched against an equivalent qualifier from the other pool to settle overall placings. And yeah, down the road, they’re even talking promotion and relegation with a second-tier Nations Cup, but for 2026, it’s all about bragging rights in this top 12.

So, who’s in? On the Northern side, you’ve got France, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, England, and Wales. Down South, it’s South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, Fiji, and Japan. Ready for some fireworks?

The Road to Twickenham: Hits and Shocks

The Southern Hemisphere Series kicked things off back in July, and man, was it wild. New Zealand just barely edged out France 34-32 in Round One, while Japan smashed Italy 27-10. Ireland got a surprise 33-31 win over Australia, and Wales took down Fiji 39-24. South Africa laid the smack down on England 45-21, and Scotland put up 47 points on Argentina, winning 47-38.

Round Two in July saw New Zealand keep rolling with a 47-17 victory over Italy. France continued their strong showing with a 42-26 win against Australia. Ireland also powered past Japan 36-20. England went absolutely wild against Fiji, winning 73-8! South Africa beat Scotland 42-28, and Argentina got a big 35-21 win over Wales.

By Round Three, still in July, New Zealand secured a 40-21 victory against Ireland. France again dominated, beating Japan 42-15. Australia crushed Italy 57-10. Scotland got a 33-17 win over Fiji. South Africa delivered a stunning 43-0 shutout against Wales, and England managed to beat Argentina 31-24.

Then came the November Northern Hemisphere Series, and things ramped up! Ireland opened Round Four with a commanding 42-12 win over Argentina. South Africa delivered another beatdown, 66-7 against Italy. New Zealand continued their strong run, beating Scotland 43-21. Wales kept their momentum, defeating Japan 28-21. And France showed their power with a 54-17 win over Fiji.

With those results, the stage is really set. Remember, South Africa and New Zealand are already locked into those top two spots in their pool, but the All Blacks are probably still kicking themselves for not pressing their advantage more after the Springboks took that L from France earlier on. And seriously, Wales making history? You love to see it.

The Final Showdown: Who Takes The Trophy?

Get ready, because the grand finale is going down at Twickenham on the last weekend of November, from the 27th to the 29th. We’re talking three days of non-stop rugby action with double-headers every single day. The big one? The first-placed finisher from the Six Nations pool will face off against whoever tops the other pool. The winner of *that* match hoists the very first Nations Championship trophy. How awesome is that?

But wait, there’s more! We’re also crowning a hemisphere champion. The hemisphere that racks up more wins across those final matches takes home the glory. That 1st vs. 1st championship match is worth two points, while all the other finals weekend matches are worth one point towards the hemisphere title. Talk about high stakes across the board!

It’s all building up to an epic conclusion. If you’re in the UK, you’re in luck: ITV has the broadcast rights for every single game. This inaugural Nations Championship is going to crown its first champion, and you won’t want to miss a second of it. Who’s taking home the silverware? We’re about to find out!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.