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Josh Hart just dropped a bombshell, telling reporters he’s “not in a good head space” after going scoreless and getting benched in the Knicks’ recent NBA Cup loss to the Indiana Pacers. This isn’t some minor slump chatter; Hart’s words paint a picture of mental struggle that could seriously challenge the defending champions’ season already.

The Struggle Is Real: Mentally and On the Court

Hart’s honest admission came after a truly rough night where he didn’t put a single point on the board, going 0-for-4 from the field in the Knicks’ 106-104 defeat. That scoreless outing followed a season where he had been averaging only 8.3 points through eight games. When asked to clarify his comment about his head space, Hart didn’t mince words. “Right now I’m not in a good head space and I got to figure out how to improve that. And improve my play,” he stated, as reported by Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. He clarified further, saying, “Just mentally. Got to be better mentally. Got to figure stuff out.” His shooting numbers back up the concern, with him hitting just 36.2 percent from the field and a cold 29.5 percent from beyond the arc through nine games this season. When a player who’s supposed to be a core piece of your title defense is talking like this, it’s a massive red flag.

Injuries, Pressure, and a Teammate’s Turnaround

It’s not all just mental, though. Hart has also been battling physical ailments, missing three games last week due to a combination of an ankle injury, which he picked up in the preseason and recently re-aggravated, and an illness. This kind of start to the season is brutal, both physically and mentally. The pressure is also mounting from within the team. Knicks coach Mike Brown recently hinted that the strong play from guys like Landry Shamet and Deuce McBride could absolutely impact minutes for struggling starters, singling out Hart and Mikal Bridges. Talk about a wake-up call!

Interestingly, Mikal Bridges, who himself was shooting a dismal 32.9 percent from the field in his first 11 games, started to turn things around in that same Pacers game. He caught fire, shooting 8-for-12 and racking up a season-high 18 points. It’s a stark contrast, with one struggling starter breaking through while another hits rock bottom mentally.

The Knicks are gearing up for a Sunday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors. All eyes will be on Hart to see if he can find that “similar resurgence” Mikal Bridges just did. His mental state, and what he does to improve it, could truly dictate the early trajectory for the defending champs.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.