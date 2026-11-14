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Tommy Townsend, the former Kansas City Chiefs punter who was a key part of their two Super Bowl victories, just got placed on the Tennessee Titans’ injured reserve list this past November 14. This is a tough blow, folks, because it means his 2026 regular-season campaign is most likely finished.

The Injuries That Tanked His Season

It sounds brutal. Townsend has been dealing with some serious issues, specifically injuries to his left knee and right Achilles. These physical setbacks were so significant they limited his ability to even participate in the Titans’ final practice session during Week 10. When a veteran boot like Townsend can’t even get on the field for practice, you know it’s bad. The news about him hitting the IR list came straight from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, who posted it to his official Twitter. When Wilson drops a report like that, you know it’s official.

A Super Bowl Past, A Season Lost

This guy is no stranger to the big stage. Townsend was the Chiefs’ punter for four seasons, from 2020 through 2023, and was a crucial contributor to their special teams unit when they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowls LVII and LVIII. He’s got a strong college background too, having played for both the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators. Beyond the championships, Townsend earned some serious individual hardware early in his career: he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2020 and then had a monster 2022 campaign with the Chiefs that saw him earn both Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. To see a player with that kind of resume have his season cut short like this by injury is just rough. Here’s hoping he can get healthy and back on the field for 2027.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.