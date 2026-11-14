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No. 9 Tennessee was already in a dogfight, trailing Texas A&M 7-6 at Kyle Field in the third quarter, when quarterback George MacIntyre took a hit that could reshape their season. The sophomore signal-caller went down hard after a tackle by true freshman safety Chance Collins, and while he got the ball off, his right knee became the immediate concern for the Vols.

The Play That Changed Everything in the Third Quarter

Collins blindsided MacIntyre as he tried to hit Braylon Staley with 12:43 left on the clock. The throw flew out of bounds, but everyone’s eyes were on MacIntyre as he limped off the field. Tennessee was forced to punt on fourth down, and MacIntyre disappeared into the medical tent. Not what you want to see when you’re already fighting from behind, right?

Back Out, Then Right Back In

In a move that probably had everyone holding their breath, MacIntyre actually came back out for the Vols’ very next drive. But the relief was short-lived. He was back in the medical tent during Texas A&M’s *following* drive. ESPN broadcast confirmed it: a right knee injury. When he emerged the second time, there was a knee brace, and he was jogging in place on the sidelines, trying to test it out. Ultimately, he didn’t return for the *next* drive, and freshman Faizon Brandon had to step in. Before the hit, MacIntyre was 13-of-17 for 109 yards. Solid numbers, but now the focus is 100% on that knee.

With Brandon now under center and MacIntyre testing his knee on the sidelines, the No. 9 Vols have a serious question mark hanging over their season. This isn’t just a bump in the road, it’s a potential game-changer. We’ll be watching closely for any updates on that right knee. Talk about a tough break.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.