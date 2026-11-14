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Mirra Andreeva officially punched her ticket to the WTA Finals title match on Saturday, defeating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4. This huge win means Andreeva is the first teenager to reach this stage of the tournament since 2004, and she has secured the year-end No. 2 world ranking with the victory.

Andreeva’s Unstoppable Run Continues

The 19-year-old Russian has been an absolute force at the $10 million, season-ending event. She has yet to drop a single set throughout the entire tournament. Think about that for a second. In her round-robin matches, Andreeva lost just 11 games while going a perfect 3-0, a dominant display not seen from any player since 2003. She’s been on a tear against top competition this year, improving her record against Top 10 players to 4-5, with wins over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 6 Elina Svitolina, and now No. 3 Pegula in the Southern California desert. The French Open champion is simply playing at another level right now.

Pegula’s Finals Heartbreak and What’s Next

Jessica Pegula, making her fifth consecutive Finals appearance, fought hard. She even broke Andreeva to snag a 3-1 lead in the second set. But the momentum shifted quickly, and Pegula ultimately dropped five of the final six games. It’s a tough exit for Pegula, who also lost in the 2023 final and was a semifinalist last year. She could have moved up one spot in the rankings with a win, but Andreeva had other plans. Mirra Andreeva will now face either Elina Svitolina or Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in Sunday’s final, with the WTA Finals title on the line. Get ready, because if she keeps playing like this, that trophy might be heading home with the rising star.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.