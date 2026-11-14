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Senior guard Hannah Hidalgo just carved out a piece of history that literally no other Division I women’s basketball player has touched in over 35 years. On Saturday, as No. 13 Notre Dame absolutely steamrolled DePaul 108-84, Hidalgo didn’t just rack up a game-high 31 points. No, she snagged her 500th career steal, officially becoming the fifth D-I player to hit that insane mark. But here’s the kicker, the real jaw-dropper: she’s now the *first* Division I player with at least 2,000 career points and 500 steals since steals became an official stat back in 1987-88. Are you kidding me? That’s flat-out legendary stuff.

Hidalgo’s Historical Hustle and Offensive Output

This wasn’t just some quiet achievement, either. Hidalgo put on a show, pouring in those 31 points on an incredibly efficient 12-of-19 shooting. Think about that for a second: she’s not just a defensive menace, swiping the ball like a phantom, she’s also lighting up the scoreboard from everywhere. The pure athleticism and relentless effort it takes to hit 500 career steals is mind-boggling on its own. To combine that with 2,000 points? It speaks volumes about her all-around game. She’s not just a stat-sheet filler, she’s a certified playmaker on both ends of the court, impacting the game in ways few others ever have.

Irish Domination and Standout Performances

Notre Dame’s win was a total beatdown, a 108-84 final score that wasn’t even close. While Hidalgo was busy rewriting the record books, her teammates weren’t exactly slacking off. Leah Macy was right there with 24 points and 9 rebounds, proving the Irish have serious depth. Madison St. Rose chipped in 16 points and 4 assists, keeping the offense flowing. And Jacy Abii? She dropped 18 points and pulled down 9 rebounds, showcasing a fantastic effort in the paint. Even DePaul had some players trying to keep pace, with Kate Clarke scoring 20 points and Mikaia Litza dishing out an impressive 11 assists. But honestly, this game was all about No. 13 Notre Dame making a statement, and Hannah Hidalgo making history. When you’re talking about players like this, you’re not just watching a game, you’re watching a career unfold, and it’s already one for the ages.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.