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Junior Sherrill, Vanderbilt’s absolute top wideout, went down hard with an apparent injury after a third-down play with only 1:53 left on the clock in their game against Alabama. He hobbled off the FirstBank Stadium field, and you just knew it wasn’t good.

Big Hits and Bigger Concerns

Man, that late-game moment had to sting for Vanderbilt fans, watching their leading wide receiver struggle off the field. Sherrill’s apparent injury came at a critical time, and seeing him hobble off just before the final whistle cannot be a good sign for the team moving forward. This is their guy, the one who leads the receiving corps, and his health is a massive question mark after that hit.

Curtis Took a Shot, Commodores Fall Hard

It wasn’t just Sherrill either. Quarterback Jared Curtis took a massive hit himself during the game. He went into the injury tent for a bit, which always gets your heart rate up, but props to the guy, he gutted it out and actually finished the game. The Commodores were already staring down a tough situation, trailing Alabama 21-6 when Sherrill went down. That score held up, ending the game at 21-6 on November 14, 2026. Just a rough night all around in Nashville. You never want to see your key players taking those kinds of hits, especially in a game that’s already out of reach.

What’s next for Vanderbilt is dealing with the fallout from those late-game injuries. Losing your leading receiver, even for a short time, can derail an offense, and you have to wonder about the lingering effects of that big shot Curtis took. Hopefully, both guys are alright, but it was a tough end to a tough night.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.