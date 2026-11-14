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Ohio State finally got back in the win column Saturday, snagging a 28-19 victory over Northwestern after dropping two straight games. It certainly wasn’t a smooth walk through among the roses, but this is exactly the kind of momentum booster a team needed badly with a freshman running the show under center. The only time the Buckeyes trailed was after Northwestern scored first on a field goal in the first quarter, but from there, Ohio State had the lead.

Too Many Mistakes Plague Ohio State

Look, a win is a win, especially when you are trying to stop a two-game slide, but anyone watching that game saw a team still making baffling mistakes. We are talking late in the season, folks, and there are still new guys becoming part of the culture and young guys trying to figure things out. How many times did Ohio State lose composure or just make a bad play physically? The list is long. Isaiah West fumbled the ball away when they were looking to run out the clock, and then there is Legend Bey, taunting the Northwestern sideline after making several ridiculous moves for an eight-yard gain. Eight yards! These aren’t just minor hiccups; they made the game closer than it needed to be and could have spelled doom against a more talented opponent. The score even made things look tighter than they were, thanks to that clock-running fumble and Northwestern’s touchdown on the game’s final play. You have to wonder if these mistakes can just “turn off” at this point.

Fahey Progresses, Smith Sets Records

While the team wrestled with its own demons, freshman backup quarterback Luke Fahey showed us some real flashes. Yes, he is still a work in progress, and it wasn’t perfect by any means, but you could see him gaining more composure. He finished the day 21-of-32 for 201 yards, tossing three touchdowns and one interception. Now, those stats might not blow his first two starts out of the water, but he *played better*. He was looking for Jeremiah Smith more, cutting down on the easy check-downs. That’s a step in the right direction. And speaking of Jeremiah Smith, that dude is just a machine, adding another record to his personal achievements today. Fahey needs to keep getting better, especially with Nebraska on the schedule next week in Lincoln, but at least he is moving the needle.

This win was badly needed, a positive shot in the arm. Now, it is about building on this. Next up is a tough road test against Nebraska. Ohio State needs to clean up those mistakes and Fahey needs to keep finding his groove. The momentum is there, but the work is far from over.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.