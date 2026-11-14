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Mirra Andreeva is absolutely rolling, making it into the final of this year’s WTA Finals with barely any fuss after taking down Jessica Pegula in straight sets earlier today. Get this: she still hasn’t dropped a single set at Indian Wells. Not one! She’s inflicted some serious damage on the best players in the world, and today was no different.

“Diva Energy” Is Her Secret Weapon, Apparently

You’d think a match where she battled through nine break points against Pegula, converting four of them, would have her feeling the heat. But nope. The 6-3, 6-4 scoreline favored Pegula in the end. Okay, that’s a typo in the source! The 6-3, 6-4 scoreline *favored Mirra Andreeva*. She was pretty much flawless throughout. And the best part? She was totally stoked, even referencing Pegula’s “diva” comments from before the tournament. Andreeva actually seemed surprised by how easy she’s making this WTA Finals field look. “I don’t know what has been going on because usually I feel on important points or when I have to close out the match or the set, or I’m break point down, I get so tight,” she admitted. “But for some reason today I was just playing. I was not thinking about anything, I was just trying to enjoy and for some reason, it’s never happened to me before, I did not feel one bit of pressure in me today. I don’t know why, maybe it’s the diva energy in me! But it’s the first time that it happened.” Can you believe that? No pressure at all, just pure “diva energy” carrying her through!

Forehand Fire and Unwavering Focus

That fierce forehand down the line? It was a money-maker today. She was “pretty happy with how I was able to open the angles, especially with my forehand,” she said. She clearly studied Pegula, noting how the American was moving her around with her own forehand, especially in the second set, and those short forehand crosses were causing trouble. But Andreeva managed to counter it. Smart. Marion Bartoli, chatting with Madison Keys, showered praise on the 19-year-old, especially her serve, calling it “so underrated” and noting how it smothered Pegula. Keys even went as far as to say Andreeva should become world number one in 2027. That’s some serious hype! Andreeva is just sticking to her routine, not getting superstitious, and just doing her recovery work. She even joked about making “diva” merchandise. “I think so! We really should think about it. That would be amazing. It’s great we could turn it around and make it such a legendary joke.”

Her opponent in the final is still unconfirmed, but honestly, does it even matter with this kind of “diva energy” flowing? We’re all watching to see if she can keep this unbelievable, pressure-free run going and take home the title tomorrow!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.