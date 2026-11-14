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The Oregon Duck arrived at Autzen Stadium dressed as Shrek, complete with an accompanying Fiona and a live donkey, ahead of Saturday’s matchup against visiting Michigan. It was a pre-game spectacle that immediately started trending, and honestly, you had to see it to believe it.

The Mascot’s Wildest Ride Yet

This isn’t the first time the Oregon Duck has pulled out all the stops this season. Eugene has seen the mascot show up referencing everything from *Austin Powers* and *E.T.* to *Star Wars* and *Curious George*. The commitment to the bit is always next level, but showing up as Shrek, with a real, live donkey? That’s a whole other level of mascot game. It makes you wonder what they’re cooking up next.

Playoff Hopes on the Line

The hope in Eugene is that this latest, utterly bizarre outfit brings some serious good luck for the Ducks. Oregon is pushing hard for a College Football Playoff berth, and they just clawed their way up to No. 16 on the latest CFP selection committee ranking. That jump came after a massive road upset against Ohio State last weekend, a win that instantly put them back in the conversation. With Michigan coming to town, the stakes couldn’t be higher, and maybe, just maybe, a little Shrek magic is what they need to keep that playoff dream alive.

All eyes are on Autzen Stadium to see if this Shrek-themed entrance sparks the Ducks to another crucial win. Will the live donkey be their good luck charm, or just a memorable pre-game stunt? Saturday’s outcome against Michigan will tell the tale for their CFP aspirations.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.