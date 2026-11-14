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Guess what? Kirk Cousins is officially rocking his old No. 8 jersey again, and you won’t believe how he got it. Vikings safety Jakobe Thomas, who was holding onto that number, just straight-up gave it to Cousins. No money, no trade, no nothing. Thomas told reporters it was “No money needed.” How wild is that in today’s NFL? Most guys would demand a small fortune, but Thomas? He just wants to win.

A Rookie’s Selfless Play That Shows What Matters

Thomas, a third-round pick out of Miami this past April, hasn’t even been active for a regular-season game yet. He was wearing No. 8, but he clearly recognized the bigger picture. “I just need him to come here and win games,” Thomas said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He knows the fans already have “Kirko” jerseys stashed away, ready to pull out of the closet. He gets it. Cousins has way more history with that number, and for Thomas, it’s about giving it back to its “rightful owner.” That’s a classy move from a young player, ditching the No. 8 for No. 6, the jersey he wore back at Middle Tennessee State. It’s rare to see that kind of selflessness right off the bat.

Cousins’ Return And The Push For Wins

This whole jersey swap goes down as Kirk Cousins makes his big return to the Vikings, a trade that some say the Raiders could’ve driven a much harder bargain on. Cousins is back with one clear goal: win a lot of games. He’s not messing around. And Thomas’s gesture is clearly all about helping that mission. This Sunday, Cousins is stepping back onto the field at Lambeau, the very place his first stint with the Vikings wrapped up. It’s a fresh start, a familiar number, and a clear signal from the locker room: it’s time to get down to business.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.