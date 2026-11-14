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The NFL announced significant fines for linebacker Ernest Jones and cornerback Devon Witherspoon this Saturday, hitting our Seahawks players for their actions in the Week 9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. This isn’t just a slap on the wrist either; these are some serious dollars coming out of their pockets right before we face the Raiders.

Big Money Fines for Key Players

Let’s talk about these fines. Ernest Jones, our hard-hitting linebacker, got absolutely slammed with a $23,882 fine for unnecessary roughness, specifically involving the use of the helmet. The incident went down in the first quarter, with 11:14 left on the clock. The league called it an “especially hefty one,” and yeah, no kidding. That’s a chunk of change for a single play.

Then there’s our dynamic cornerback, Devon Witherspoon, who was fined $17,911 for taunting. His penalty happened later in the game, in the fourth quarter with 4:39 remaining. Look, we all love the energy Spoon brings, but the league is clear on its expectations. Both guys are on the hook to pay up, and those funds go to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation. It’s tough, but rules are rules, and the NFL isn’t shy about enforcing them.

Moving Forward After a Statement Win

This news comes right after what the team called a “statement win” against the Cardinals, a dominant 17-3 victory that showed everyone we mean business. The Hawks are gunning for something special this season, trying to get back to the big game and win it for a second consecutive year. That’s a massive goal, and it means every single play, every single moment, counts.

The NFL’s official stance is that these fines “outline the league’s and the union’s expectations for players to conduct themselves in a way that honors the sport and respects the game, themselves, their fellow players, the fans and the league.” It’s a reminder that while passion is great, discipline is paramount, especially when you have championship aspirations like we do here in the Emerald City.

So, what’s next for our Hawks? We’ve got the Las Vegas Raiders coming to town this Sunday. It’s going to be interesting, as they’ll be led by rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Our guys need to stay focused, stay disciplined, and build on that “mean business” mentality we saw against Arizona. Let’s show the league that even with these fines, nothing is going to slow down our drive for that championship trophy!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.