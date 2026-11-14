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Lauren Parrett torched her personal best by nearly 18 seconds at the New England Interscholastic Cross Country Championships on Saturday, clocking an insane 17:11.88. Yet, she still finished third. It was a day where Connecticut runners delivered some seriously familiar results, but with a whole lot of new personal bests thrown into the mix.

Deja Vu All Over Again, But Faster

If you felt like you were watching a rerun, you weren’t alone. Glastonbury’s Lauren Parrett and Griswold’s Tycen LaBelle *again* snagged third place in their respective races, a repeat of their previous performances. Parrett’s incredible 17:11.88 was not only a personal best, it absolutely shattered her previous mark by almost 18 seconds. Talk about stepping up when it matters! LaBelle wasn’t to be outdone, running a personal best of 15:05.68 on Saturday, blowing past his prior best from the season opener by over five seconds. Even the girls’ race winner, Madeleine Lane from Hopkinton, N.H., repeated her victory from last year. It was truly “same as it ever was” out there, but with these athletes finding new gears.

Team Battles and a Cascade of PBs

Glastonbury also pulled off a repeat performance as a team, finishing fifth overall, just like last year. Their 195 points put them ahead of Mercy, who took sixth with 260 points, and New Canaan in tenth with 294 points. The team championship was absolutely wild, with Cumberland, R.I., edging out Exeter, N.H., by a single point, 128-129! Beyond the top placers, Connecticut runners were absolutely on fire with personal bests. Manchester senior Harper Shirley crushed her previous best by over 40 seconds to take fourth in 17:16.84, while Ridgefield junior Angelina Ruggeri smashed her personal best by almost 28 seconds to finish 15th at 18:00.40. Mercy’s sixth-place finish was led by junior Cora Wasiolek, who took 35th and set a personal best by a miniscule 0.04 seconds! Sienna de Kanter’s 18:25.90 paced New Canaan’s 10th-place finish.

On the boys’ side, it was a PB party. East Lyme junior Nico Cardello landed sixth (15:19.65), improving his previous best by over a second, and Stratford senior Zackary O’Toole took tenth (15:24.30), absolutely blowing past his prior best by nearly 35 seconds. Xavier saw juniors Quentin Koch (11th, 15:25.49) and Holden Hines (13th, 15:30.89) both set new personal bests. E.O. Smith senior Gabriel White grabbed 20th (15:33.90), also a personal best. Greenwich juniors James Hayes (35th, 15:53.68) and Vihaan Kamath (36th, 15:54.19) closed out their strong performances with personal bests as well.

What a day for these runners, setting new benchmarks and showing serious grit. The future looks incredibly fast for Connecticut cross country, with so many PBs dropped at New Englands. You know they are already looking to see what they can accomplish next season!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.