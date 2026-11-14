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Talk about an unexpected curveball: No. 19 Ole Miss and Oklahoma are playing on Sunday, not Saturday! That’s right, travel issues grounded flights on Friday, pushing this Power 4 showdown back a whole day. For the Rebels, sitting at 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC, this isn’t just a schedule quirk, it’s a huge moment with their College Football Playoff hopes still mathematically alive, even after a crushing 42-7 loss to Georgia last week.

What’s the Scoreboard Saying Before Kickoff?

So, this isn’t some walk in the park. Ole Miss, at 6-3 with a 4-3 SEC record, needs this win badly to keep their CFP dreams flickering, even if they’re on the fringes. On the other side, Oklahoma, 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the SEC, is rolling with some confidence after taking down Florida last week. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, going down at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. The oddsmakers have the Sooners as a 2.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points is sitting at 49.5, with Oklahoma at -132 on the money line and Ole Miss at +120. It’s gonna be a battle, no doubt.

The SportsLine Model Has Spoken: Bet the Over!

Alright, let’s talk numbers, because the SportsLine Projection Model ran this thing 10,000 times, and they’ve got some strong feelings. Their big pick? Go *Over* the 49.5 points total. Yeah, the Georgia blowout was an Under, but Ole Miss’s offense has been fire, hitting the Over in four of their last five games before that. Oklahoma’s been a mixed bag, splitting their last six on the Over/Under. But the model is locked in on Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss to throw for more than 250 passing yards and two touchdowns! Seriously. It projects both teams hitting at least 25 points, adding up to a combined 53 points, with the Over hitting 60% of the time. Plus, the model is super confident on one side of the spread, hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You gotta check out SportsLine for that spread pick!

This Sunday game is more than just a rescheduled kickoff, it’s crunch time. Ole Miss needs this win to keep those slim College Football Playoff dreams breathing, even after that rough Week 10. Oklahoma, fresh off a win, wants to keep that momentum rolling. It’s going to be a wild Sunday afternoon in Norman, and you know we’ll be watching every snap!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.