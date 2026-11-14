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The Titans just dropped some major news, putting left guard Peter Skoronski on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. This isn’t just a “miss this Sunday’s game” situation, either. Skoronski is now sidelined for at least four games, a brutal hit to their offensive line right when they need consistency.

IR Double Whammy Hits Nashville Hard

Skoronski’s move to IR went down Saturday, confirming what was feared after he was ruled out on Friday. Losing your left guard for a month plus is a tough pill to swallow, no question. But the pain didn’t stop there for the Titans. Punter Tommy Townsend is also heading to the injured reserve list. He’s battling both knee and Achilles issues, which, yeah, sounds exactly as bad as it is. Just like Skoronski, Townsend is looking at a minimum four-game absence. Talk about a brutal one-two punch for their special teams and trenches.

Roster Shuffle City: Who’s Stepping Up?

With two key players out for weeks, the Titans had to make some quick moves. They waived running back Michael Carter to open up a roster spot, which makes sense given the immediate needs. To fill the gaps, they signed guard Chandler Zavala and defensive back Isaiah Oliver to the active roster. And yeah, they grabbed punter Thomas Morestead too, because you can’t go without a specialist, right? Plus, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and linebacker Dominique Hampton got the call-up from the practice squad. It’s a full-on scramble to patch things up, and you gotta wonder how quickly these new guys can mesh.

The Titans are staring down a new reality for their upcoming games, starting with the Jaguars this Sunday. These roster shuffles mean they’re going into their next few matchups with some serious adjustments, and everyone’s gonna be watching how they adapt to this sudden wave of injuries.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.