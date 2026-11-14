Ncaaf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Wake Forest absolutely crushed SMU with a 49-7 win on Saturday afternoon, dropping a stunning 42-0 lead on them by halftime. This wasn’t another game, this was a statement from head coach Jake Dickert and his Demon Deacons. Even with a massive lead, Dickert wasn’t easing up, telling everyone, “We’re not finished with them yet. We came for 60 minutes and they’ve got nowhere to hide.” That’s the kind of intensity Dickert has brought back to the program, taking it from a tough few years under the previous coach to a 9-4 record in his first year, 2025, and now they’re making a serious push for the College Football Playoff.

Unrelenting First Half Dominance Is Historic

The 42-0 halftime lead over SMU wasn’t a fluke, it’s a pattern. This marks the *fourth consecutive game* where Wake Forest hasn’t given up a single point in the first half. Think about that for a second. They’ve outscored their opponents a mind-blowing 145-0 over that stretch. That’s not good, that’s historically dominant. They are the first team since Alabama back in 2013 to score 20 or more points and completely shut out their opponents in the first half of four straight games. SMU, who hadn’t lost a single home game against ACC opposition before Saturday, got a rude awakening. The game was basically over by halftime, sending fans heading for the exits in Dallas.

Averages That Demand Attention

Expand the lens a bit, and Wake Forest’s dominance becomes even more undeniable. Since October 3, the Demon Deacons have been absolutely flattening their competition, outscoring them by a combined 313-38. That’s an insane average margin of victory of 45.6 points per game. To put that in perspective, that number is right in the ballpark of Army’s record-setting 52.1 average margin of victory way back in 1944. Yeah, 1944! While there are still some whispers about the quality of competition during this run, with some wondering if wins like the one over Merrimack will impress CFP voters enough, these numbers scream that something special is happening.

The Demon Deacons are putting up numbers that demand College Football Playoff consideration. The only question now is if they can keep this generational streak going and convince everyone they belong.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.