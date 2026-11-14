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Another Saturday, another gut-punch loss for Wisconsin, and Luke Fickell is officially back under the microscope. The Badgers just dropped a 24-21 shocker to Maryland, a team playing under an interim head coach, and it was the kind of messy, self-inflicted defeat that sends fanbases into a frenzy. This wasn’t just a loss, it was a repeat of last season’s embarrassment, and the details are absolutely brutal.

Maryland’s Interim Coach Stuns Badgers With Backup QB

Let’s be real, Maryland hasn’t exactly been tearing up the Big Ten lately. They’d fired their head coach after an 0-5 start in conference play, and while they did manage to beat Purdue for their first Big Ten win since September 2025, no one saw this coming. Especially not against a Wisconsin team that’s supposed to be better than this. To make matters worse, Maryland was without its starting quarterback. Didn’t matter. Backup QB Cardell Williams stepped in and played out of his mind, setting a school record for both completion percentage and consecutive completed passes. The Terrapins scored the game’s final 10 points to rally past the Badgers, leaving everyone scratching their heads. And how did those final 10 points happen? Wisconsin gave them away. The Badgers coughed up the ball three times on fumbles, and two of those turnovers directly led to 10 Maryland points, including the game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter. Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up. This was Maryland’s first time winning consecutive Big Ten games in over three years, which tells you everything about the scale of this upset.

Fickell’s Momentum Game Is Gone: What Now?

This loss feels like more than just one bad game. It’s a pattern, and it’s ugly. Wisconsin actually started conference play winning their first two games, looking like they might actually build some momentum. But since then? They’ve gone 2-3, and any positivity evaporates the second the clock hits zero after another deflating loss. The Badgers are now sitting at 6-4 overall, and every single one of those four losses has come away from Camp Randall Stadium. Here’s the kicker: before last season, Wisconsin had *never* lost to Maryland. Now they’ve lost twice, in back-to-back seasons, to a program that just fired its head coach and started a backup QB. That’s more than enough to put Luke Fickell squarely back on the hot seat. Frankly, some folks might argue he never truly left it. It’s also not helping that the quarterback play at Wisconsin isn’t impressing anyone or winning games, adding another layer to the team’s struggles.

The Badgers desperately need to figure out how to protect the ball and find some consistency if they want to salvage anything from this season. With Fickell’s seat getting hotter by the minute, the pressure is cranked all the way up.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.