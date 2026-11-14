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The New England Patriots’ 2026 regular season is officially underway, and if last year was any indication, this roster is going to be a total whirlwind. Seriously, between their opener and the finale, the eventual conference champs pulled off a staggering 102 different transactions. Get ready, because things are already getting confusing quick, but we have the up-to-date breakdown of their 53-man roster, practice squad, and reserve lists.

The Core 53: Offense Ready to Roll

Let’s dive into the main squad first. At quarterback, they are rolling with Drake Maye (10), Tommy DeVito (16), and Behren Morton (15). That’s a solid group under center, ready to take the snaps.

Running back duty falls to Rhamondre Stevenson (38), Corey Kiner (9), who also handles kickoff returns, and Lan Larison (34). Reggie Gilliam (44) is the lone fullback.

The wide receiver room looks stacked with A.J. Brown (1), Mack Hollins (13), DeMario Douglas (3), Kyle Williams (18), who also returns kicks, and Efton Chism III (86). Over at tight end, they have Hunter Henry (85), Eli Raridon (82), and Cameron Latu (36).

The big boys up front are crucial. Offensive tackle features Will Campbell (66) at left tackle, Morgan Moses (76) at right tackle, Caleb Lomu (74), Dametrious Crownover (68), and Marcus Bryant (52). Inside, we are looking at Ben Brown (77) at left guard, Jared Wilson (55) at center, Matt Pryor (65) at right guard, Greg Van Roten (70), and Walter Rouse (72). This offensive line is set to protect their signal-callers and open up lanes.

Defensive Front and Special Teams Power

On the defensive side, the interior defensive line is stacked with Milton Williams (97), Christian Barmore (90), Cory Durden (94), DaQuan Jones (99), Leonard Taylor III (93), and Joshua Farmer (92). These guys are gonna be tough to run against.

Coming off the edge, the Patriots have Elijah Ponder (91), Dre’Mont Jones (5), and Gabe Jacas (50). The linebacker corps includes Robert Spillane (14), Christian Elliss (53), Darius Muasau (54), Namdi Obiazor (48), and Erick Hunter (49).

The secondary is locked down with cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (0), Carlton Davis III (7), Marcus Jones (25), who also handles punt returns, Charles Woods (22), Channing Canada (29), and Karon Prunty (21). At safety, we have Kevin Byard III (31), Craig Woodson (4), Jaylen Reed (23), Brenden Schooler (41), and Mike Brown (33). That’s a deep and talented secondary ready to make plays.

And of course, we cannot forget the specialists: Andy Borregales (8) as kicker, Mitch Wishnowsky (19) handling punting and holding duties, and Julian Ashby (47) as the long snapper.

Beyond the Main Roster: Practice Squad and Injured List

The 53-man roster is just the start though. The practice squad is loaded with talent waiting for their shot. There are 17 players: RB Terrell Jennings (26), WR Kyle Dixon (83), WR Chandler Brayboy (81), WR Ryan Miller (11), TE Tanner Arkin (84), TE Tanner Conner (80), OT Lorenz Metz (61), OL Xavier Newman-Johnson (64), OL Andrew Rupcich (67), DT Eric Gregory (95), DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (98), ED Xavier Holmes (58), ED Benton Whitley (42), LB Elias Neal (35), CB Kindle Vildor (28), CB Al’zillion Hamilton (26), and S Elliott Davison (27). These are the guys who could be called up any week if injuries hit or someone earns a spot.

Unfortunately, some key players are starting the season on reserve lists. On injured reserve, we have RB Myles Montgomery (39) and TE Julian Hill (80), both out for the season, a really tough break for them. Also on IR are RB TreVeyon Henderson (32), WR Romeo Doubs (87), RG Mike Onwenu (71), LG Alijah Vera-Tucker (75), ED Quintayvious Hutchins (45), LB Khalil Jacobs (59), and S Dell Pettus (24). Plus, ED Harold Landry (2) is on PUP/reserve. Those are some significant names sidelined, and it will definitely impact the team’s depth early on.

The regular season is just getting going, and this roster is far from final, you can bet on that. We will be watching every move, every player, and every single transaction that shakes things up in New England. Stay tuned, because if last year taught us anything, this thing is gonna be a wild ride!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pats Pulpit.