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The Green Bay Packers are getting a much-needed boost on offense, with running back Chris Brooks and wide receiver Skyy Moore officially activated from injured reserve on Saturday. This move comes just ahead of their critical Sunday matchup against the Vikings, signaling Green Bay is shoring up its depth when it counts.

Brooks Bolsters Backfield With Jacobs Sidelined

Running back Chris Brooks is back in the mix after missing five games due to an ankle injury. Before going down, Brooks showed some flashes, churning out 70 yards on 15 carries through the first four weeks of the season. His return couldn’t come at a better time, providing crucial depth in the backfield. Star running back Josh Jacobs is out for this week’s contest, leaving Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Pierre Strong as the other options on hand. Brooks’ presence should offer a bit more flexibility and power for the Packers’ run game against the Vikings.

Moore Returns As Roster Shuffle Continues

Wide receiver Skyy Moore is also making his return to the active roster, having battled an ankle injury that kept him sidelined. In his five appearances this season, Moore recorded seven catches for 35 yards. To make space for these two key offensive players, the Packers made a couple of roster adjustments. Tight end Josh Whyle was placed on injured reserve, and wide receiver Coleman Owen was waived.

With Brooks and Moore back in the fold, the Packers are hoping these activations provide crucial offensive depth as they prepare for Sunday’s showdown with the Vikings.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.