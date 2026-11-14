Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin just got hit with a $17,911 fine from the NFL for unnecessary roughness in their Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. And here is the wild part: there wasn’t even a flag thrown on the play during the game.

The League Found It Later

The league’s internal review tagged Martin for a hit on a defensive player that went down with 9 minutes, 22 seconds left in the second quarter. Remember that 20-13 loss to the Rams back on Saturday, November 14th? Yeah, that one. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an incomplete pass to Tutu Atwell on the play in question. The refs on the field apparently saw nothing wrong, no yellow laundry hit the turf, but the league sure did later, hitting Martin’s wallet with that steep fine.

Another Fine, Another Story

Martin wasn’t the only guy getting dinged, though. Rams defensive back Emmanuel Forbes, a former Commanders first-round pick, also got fined $10,839 for unnecessary roughness. His infraction, a striking/kicking/kneeing situation, happened earlier in the second quarter, at the 12:25 mark. The difference? Forbes actually *was* flagged on the field for his hit during the game. It just makes you wonder about the consistency of these calls, right? The NFL’s clearly keeping a close eye on everything, even when the on-field crew might miss it. That’s a hefty price tag for a play that went unnoticed in the moment.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.