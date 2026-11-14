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Through the first nine weeks of the 2026 season, NFL teams have attempted 22 onside kicks, and not a single one has been recovered. That’s right, zero. This marks the latest point in a season since 2000 that the league has gone without an onside kick recovery, a pretty wild stat when you think about it. The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported that the NFL could “spend a lot of attention” this offseason trying to fix this mess.

Where Did the Onside Kick Go?

This isn’t some accident, folks. The onside kick has been slowly dying for years, thanks to a series of rule changes. Remember between 2000 and 2017, when the recovery rate was actually a respectable 19.5 percent? That number tanked to 8.7 percent after 2018 when the league eliminated running starts. But the real nail in the coffin came in 2024. That’s when the NFL rolled out the new “dynamic kickoff” rules. The whole idea was to boost kick returns and cut down on injuries from those high-speed collisions we used to see. Under those 2024 rules, teams couldn’t even try surprise onside kicks. You could only declare an onside kick if you were trailing in the fourth quarter. It basically made them invisible.

The “Fixes” That Didn’t Fix Anything

The league has been trying to tinker with these restrictions, as ESPN’s Kevin Seifert pointed out. In 2025, they softened up a bit, letting teams declare an onside kick at any point, not just the fourth quarter. Then this season, 2026, they went a step further, saying teams didn’t even need to be trailing to declare one. And what happened? Nothing. All those small alterations didn’t change a thing for the recovery rate. League executives have even admitted they were way more focused on getting kick return rates up than actually figuring out the onside kick. But don’t hold your breath for the old school surprise onside kick to come back. Jones reported there’s “no way the surprise onside will come back.”

The NFL apparently wants the recovery rate to be around 10 percent, which is wild considering we’re at zero right now. It means they’re going to have to dive back into the rulebook and mess with the kickoff rules even more. Right now, onside kicks are a formality, a punt that gives the other team the ball. The league needs to figure this out, and fast, because part of the game is just evaporating before our eyes.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.